INNOVATIVE SCIENTIFIC BREAKTHROUGH REDUCES OXIDATIVE STRESS AND TOXINS INSIDE CELLS NATURALLY FOR OPTIMAL IMMUNE SUPPORT* CONVENIENT E-COMMERCE LAUNCH ANNOUNCED BY GLOBAL DISTRIBUTOR BEST IMMUNE SUPPORT

RHINEBECK, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A patent pending innovative optimal health supplement scientifically studied to help with oxidative stress and toxins is now available to the general public as a premier high quality dietary supplement.* ProImmune® - Immune Formulation 200® was pioneered by Dr. Albert B. Crum, M.D., DSc (Hon), M.S. ProImmune® - Immune Formulation 200® is a glutathione precursor unlike any other glutathione product on the market. * The revolution of ProImmune® - Immune Formulation 200® is its method of action that allows each cell in the body to manufacture glutathione intracellularly and only as much glutathione as each cell needs to remove oxidative stress and toxins. Glutathione is on the list of the most promising and beneficial molecules in the world and is scientifically researched to optimize health and support a long active life-style.* Read article https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4684116/ to better understand the significance of glutathione.

(PRNewswire)

There are no other glutathione products or precursors in the world that permit each cell in the body to manufacture its own glutathione the way nature intended. Dr. Crum made a miraculous discovery when he discovered the groundbreaking scientific formula to ProImmune® - Immune Formulation 200®. *

Maintaining healthy glutathione levels utilizing ProImmune® - Immune Formulation 200® may help your body naturally reduce the many toxins from processed foods, pesticides, air pollution, chemicals to dye fabrics, hair care products, tobacco, alcohol, plastics and other environmental stressors that leach into packaged foods, drinks and your daily life-style activities.*

A Google search of glutathione on the Pub-Med or NIH website with more than 155,465 entries will better describe the significance glutathione plays in supporting health.* ProImmune® - Immune Formulation 200® manufactured in the USA for The ProImmune Co., LLC is available for convenient, direct to consumer purchase in powder form, in a 100 g canister at www.TheBestImmuneSupport.com Rhinebeck, NY and will soon be available on Amazon March 2023. Those flying in crowded airports and taking cruises would especially benefit by supplementing with

ProImmune® - Immune Formulation 200® as an extra precautionary method of super-boosting the right nutrition for their immune system.* Those working in congested offices or buildings will also benefit by maintaining their immune system as will teachers who are surrounded by students. Glutathione is also shown to help with oxidative stress, healthy inflammation responses and irritants caused by water damage in dwellings containing unseen mold and mycotoxins.*

Read the National Institutes Of Health link below to better understand how glutathione is depleted when mold and mycotoxins enter the body and how supplementing with glutathione supports the body's natural detoxification.* https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3654247/

For a limited time, customers who purchase online at www.TheBestImmuneSupport.com receive free shipping. Health Food Markets and Medical Centers seeking to offer ProImmune® - Immune Formulation 200® please email info@TheBestImmuneSupport.com Commercial licensing opportunities available to corporate candidates who desire to include ProImmune® - Immune Formulation 200® in a commercial application or to provide employees a superior immune system*, thereby reducing employee sick time. Strong immunity is like a shield that mitigates illness, helps with recovery and protects your body from toxic substances. With many forces working against you, it is most important to take care of your immune system.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease

Best Immune Support

Joseph V Cassarino – Global Distributor

845-206-8104

info@TheBestImmuneSupport.com

Visit www.TheBestImmuneSupport.com to learn more (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Best Immune Support