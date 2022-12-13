FileInvite Wins 2022 "High Growth Exporter of the Year to the USA" Award

The document collection software developer was recognized for its rapid growth in the United States at the AmCham – DHL Express Success & Innovation Awards Gala.

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month at the AmCham – DHL Express Success & Innovation Awards Gala in Auckland, New Zealand, FileInvite won the 2022 "High Growth Exporter of the Year to the USA" award.

FileInvite CEO James Sampson accepts the “High Growth Exporter of the Year to the USA” award at the AmCham – DHL Express Success & Innovation Awards Gala in Auckland, New Zealand. (PRNewsfoto/FileInvite) (PRNewswire)

"We are solving this problem for more than one million end users, and we are on track to becoming another amazing Kiwi success story."

The American Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand (AmCham) hosted the gala, which celebrated New Zealand companies that are doing business with and growing in the U.S., many of which are technology and service companies. FileInvite, a data and document collection software development company, was recognized for its rapid growth in the States and its opening of a U.S. headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

"It's such an incredible honor to win this award," said FileInvite CEO James Sampson. "We've experienced some amazing growth over the past few years. We've now got staff in four continents and customers around the world. We are riding on a wave of privacy regulations worldwide that is unprecedented, as it is now unacceptable to send sensitive information over email. That's what we solve. We are doing this for more than one million end users, and we are on track to becoming another amazing Kiwi success story."

Since its founding, FileInvite has become a trusted global solution for document collection . With users in 47 countries worldwide, the SaaS platform collects and secures over 300,000 pieces of data and documents each month. The software provider has streamlined document-heavy, time-consuming, and manual processes to create document collection that is simple, fast, and secure. As such, FileInvite has experienced high growth in the U.S. in recent years, and now has customers in 41 states in the U.S. and has experienced 120% year-over-year growth.

The judges at the AmCham – DHL Express Success & Innovation Awards Gala mentioned FileInvite's expansion in the U.S. They stated, "FileInvite opened an office in Denver, hiring staff remotely and demonstrating immense courage and resolve in continuing its focus on growing and delighting customers in large overseas markets. FileInvite is posting solid, predictable MoM (month-over-month) revenue growth and is definitely a New Zealand player to watch in the growing business process automation software market worldwide."

FileInvite plans to continue growing its platform throughout the U.S. and worldwide by offering simple document and data sharing solutions. The FileInvite Portal™ allows professionals in numerous fields, including banking and lending, accounting, education, and legal, to send documents securely to their clients through the upload portal, which can be securely accessed from any device. Many users have claimed that they have used FileInvite to get documents back from clients up to 80% faster, and thus achieved a shorter time to close. FileInvite offers a free trial that allows companies and their clients to experience how simple, fast, and secure document collection can be.

About AmCham:

The American Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand's main objective is to promote trade and investment relationships between New Zealand and the United States, and within the Asia-Pacific region. AmCham New Zealand has connections with all chambers of commerce in the U.S. and more than 116 AmCham chapters in 103 countries abroad. To learn more about the organization, visit https://www.amcham.co.nz/ .

About FileInvite:

Founded in 2015, FileInvite offers a simple, fast, and secure document collection software, which helps organizations improve customer experience and increase productivity by accelerating the process of collecting documents and sharing information with customers. The flexible SaaS platform developed by FileInvite provides an intuitive customer portal and automated workflows that allow users to digitally complete, sign and upload documents, send communications, and keep track of data requests. FileInvite is SOC 2 certified and meets the privacy and security requirements for handling sensitive customer data. Find out more at www.fileinvite.com .

