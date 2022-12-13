Cyberint Recognized by Gartner® in Three Reports

Cyberint is listed in Gartner Reports: Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security, and Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Adoption Growth Insights in Digital Risk Protection Services. Also listed as a Sample Vendor in three categories in Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations, 2022.

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberint, the leader in impactful intelligence, recognized as a Sample Vendor in three categories; External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS), and Threat Intelligence Products and Services (TI), in the 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations. Cybeirnt has also been listed in the DRPS, and EASM categories in two other Gartner reports - Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security, and Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Adoption Growth Insights in Digital Risk Protection Services. Gartner's recognition strengthens Cyberint's position as the leading impactful intelligence provider.

"Security operations technologies and services defend IT systems from attack by identifying threats and exposure to vulnerabilities." Gartner 'Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2022' aims to help security and risk management leaders strategize and deliver effective responses and remediation. Gartner reports, 'Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security' and 'Emerging Tech: Adoption Growth Insights in Digital Risk Protection Services' address the necessity to secure new environments and protect against expanding attack surfaces. The reports also detail the use of automation-driven efficiency and the demand for DRPS providers to tailor offerings to each client individually.

"TI products and services are applicable in every industry because every organization has a unique threat landscape." States Garner in the 'Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2022'. "Security leaders have an obligation to understand the organization's threat landscape."

With real-time intelligence from the deep, dark, and open web, Cyberint clients gain greater visibility into their digital assets and threat landscape, enabling security leaders to take accurate and targeted action against potential and current threats.

According to Gartner, "The DRPS end-user spending is estimated to be approximately $600 million in 2021 and expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2025." The projected economic growth indicates the increasing importance of DRPS within the cybersecurity field. Rapid investment growth in DRPS and EASM proves the significant impact that both cybersecurity services have on organizations by increasing their visibility into the security of external-facing assets and increasing knowledge about digital landscapes, ensuring organizations are prepared to counter potential threats in real time.

Gartner warns, "With an increasing number of services that citizens can reach online, government-sector digital initiatives are increasingly at risk from malicious actors." The adoption of DPRS is still incredibly low. "Government, media and finance industries demonstrate higher mind share of DRPS, but the adoption of DRPS was the highest in the finance vertical in 2021, representing 41% of the total adoption data." From reading these reports, it is our understanding that enterprises concerned with brand image, reputation, and protection put the most value on DPRS and are particularly interested in mind-sharing on this topic.

Cyberint offers a holistic approach to TI, DPRS, and EASM. With a service tailored to each organization, clients enjoy real-time actionable threat intelligence alerts with nearly zero false positives. The fusion of a comprehensive SaaS platform, coupled with highly skilled analysts, gives Cyberint a distinct competitive edge over its competitors, resulting in recognition from the media as a reliable intelligence source and now by Gartner.

"Cyberint aims to drive constant and consistent innovation in the cybersecurity industry, bringing our clients the most impactful solution on the market." Says Yochai Coren, CEO of Cyberint. "I am incredibly proud of the Cyberint team, whose hard work and dedication to improving our offerings have resulted in recognition by Gartner."

About Cyberint:

Cyberint's impactful intelligence solution fuses real-time threat intelligence with bespoke attack surface management, providing organizations with extensive integrated visibility into their external risk exposure.

Leveraging autonomous discovery of all external-facing assets, coupled with open, deep & dark web intelligence, the solution allows cybersecurity teams to uncover their most relevant known and unknown digital risks - earlier.

Global customers, including Fortune 500 leaders across all major market verticals, rely on Cyberint to prevent, detect, investigate, and remediate phishing, fraud, ransomware, brand abuse, data leaks, external vulnerabilities, and more, ensuring continuous external protection from cyber threats.

