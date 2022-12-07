Ten Ways to Help Cope with Holiday Blues

Holidays may bring painful reminders, difficulties for survivors of loss and those struggling with mental health

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holidays can be tough for anyone who is struggling with mental health or grieving the loss of a loved one. The Illinois chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) recommends a number of resources to help bring comfort to those suffering from holiday blues – including ten ways to cope with the holiday blues:

AFSP IL Chapter (PRNewswire)

Get outside during daylight hours. Fewer daylight hours can impact your mood. Find time to get outside; take a walk, sit outside, watch a sunrise. Make connections with others. Reach out to someone else who may be lonely. Share how you are feeling and make a point of checking in and supporting one another through the season. Maintain healthy sleep habits. Getting enough sleep and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule can help with stress. Go to bed earlier than usual, leave your phone in another room, lower the thermostat to help with sleep. Take breaks. Schedule downtime during the holidays. Take a break from news or social media. Practice meditation or mindfulness exercises. Remove something from your holiday task list. Give yourself permission to not do everything on your list. Keep from over-extending yourself this season. Agree not to exchange gifts in advance of a holiday. Excuse yourself from holiday greeting cards or making the traditional time-consuming dessert. Find balance between being with others and being alone. If you are feeling down, it's ok to skip that traditional holiday gathering. But don't isolate yourself completely. Invite a couple people for a low-key get-together or take a nature walk with a friend. Go to a concert or movie. Find choices within obligations. If you find yourself needing to attend an event you would rather avoid, find ways to give yourself choices. Avoid contentious conversations by taking a walk after dinner, leave early. Set personal boundaries. Practice ways to say no. "I'd rather not discuss that here today." "That is not OK with me." "I'm more comfortable this way." "No, thank you." Prioritize your mental health. Keep doing things that are important to your mental health. Keep therapy appointments. Take medication on time and plan for getting refills. Limit or avoid alcohol consumption. Keep up exercise or meditation routines. Find resources if you're struggling. You can find mental health resources through AFSP ( You can find mental health resources through AFSP ( https://afsp.org/suicide-prevention-resources#finding-mental-health-care ). Check out an AFSP seminar- "Unplugged with AFSPIL: Protecting Your Mental Health During the Holidays." For those dealing with a loss of a loved one to suicide, find specific resources here ( https://afsp.org/ive-lost-someone ).

"Remember, above all, to take the time for self-care," said Phil Martinez, a licensed clinical professional counselor and board member of AFSP-Illinois. "Take a walk, read a book, practice yoga, meditate – whatever it is, be good to yourself, it's only then that you can be there for others."

In a recent survey, nearly 88% of adults referred to the holiday season (beginning in November through the new year) as the most stressful time of the year. AFSP provides resources for those challenged with coping with stress, depression, loneliness or other mental health challenges during this time.

"Navigating the holiday season following any type of loss can be challenging. Having a plan in advance on how to recognize (or not recognize) holidays can help," said Erika Barber, Chair of the AFSP National Loss and Healing Council and board member of AFSP-Illinois. "Some loss survivors find maintaining traditions is healing while others choose to completely change the ways they've commemorated holidays prior to their loss. Many survivors find special ways to include or honor their loved ones within holiday festivities. What's important is choosing an approach that supports your self-care, healing process and emotional well-being."

AFSP and its Illinois chapter are dedicated to improved research, education and advocacy. Through its statewide network of volunteers, AFSP Illinois offers prevention education and support programs that emphasize the importance of research-proven self-care techniques as well as the value of engaging professional support.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline. Or text TALK to 741741 or go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

Ame rican Foundation for Suicide P revention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate. For more: https://afsp.org/chapter/illinois

Suicide Prevention Resources: https://afsp.org/suicide-prevention-resources

Suicide Warning Signs: afsp.org/signs

Media: Reporting on Suicide Prevention: https://afsp.org/reporting-on-suicide-prevention

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention