Shoplazza Recognized as the Most Innovative Company in SaaS at the World Finance 2022 Innovation Awards

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 5, World Finance officially announced the World Finance 2022 Innovation Awards winners list. Shoplazza won the title of "the Most Innovative Company in SaaS" for its excellence in technology empowerment for its merchants.

World Finance Innovation Awards recognizes companies with emerging technology breakthroughs in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of Things, 3D printing, and more. The awards acknowledge the cruciality of the fourth industrial revolution, which will lead to the transformation in every industry and system of production and management, and Shoplazza has put continuous and enormous effort into R&D and technology development to keep pace with the new reality.

As of 2022, Shoplazza has served more than 360,000 merchants all around the world. Withstanding the company's mission, "Open to More," Shoplazza has ensured to lower the technical barrier, so anyone can easily build, manage, and scale their online business. With its advanced technology, Shoplazza supports merchants adopting an evolving eCommerce environment and preparing for the transformation.

In addition, Shoplazza's wide coverage of partner networks strengthens essential daily operations of online stores. From product sourcing to customer support, Shoplazza offers a variety of built-in tools to drive all merchants' success at lower break-even points.

Shoplazza's winning of the Innovation Award remarks that its advanced technology and constant R&D have won recognition from the industry and media. As a global leader in SaaS shopping cart platforms, Shoplazza has continuously developed technical infrastructure to provide the best experience for merchants and customers. Meanwhile, the sensitive information of both merchants and their customers is fully protected with level 1 PCI DSS, the best security protocol.

"It is genuinely Shoplazza's honor to be recognized as the most innovative SaaS company by World Finance," Alyson Zhang, Chief Operating Officer of Shoplazza says. "Shoplazza is always committed to provide innovative solutions and technology integrations for our merchants. With our advanced technology and partner ecosystem, we aim to eliminate any technical barrier that prevents our merchants from teching their business to go global."

Shoplazza will continue to develop its technical strength and eCommerce capabilities to empower global merchants to achieve business success and adopt and utilize the latest technologies with ease.

