Salesfloor Clients Drove Strong Black Friday Through Cyber Monday Sales on Award-Winning Customer Engagement Platform

Overall transactions on the platform increased by 57% year-over-year, indicating a promising trend for the 2022 holiday season

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesfloor, the industry-leading Immersive Virtual Shopping, Clienteling and Conversational AI platform, announced today that Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend activities across its platform have shown a promising trend for the kick off of the 2022 holiday season with a 57% increase in transaction volume year-over-year. The Salesfloor platform operates on four continents in verticals spanning across beauty, luxury & jewelry, apparel, sporting goods, home furnishings, and more. Black Friday was the largest shopping event of the year to date for Salesfloor clients, demonstrating the resiliency of the retail consumer.

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday surpassed our projections and points to a strong start to the 2022 holiday shopping season. It also highlights the growing need for virtual selling," said Ben Rodier, Chief Client Officer and Co-Founder of Salesfloor. "We are particularly pleased to see our clients driving double-digit growth in sales and transaction volume, and higher levels of usage of Salesfloor's personalization capabilities compared to the previous years. This is also a key indicator of post-pandemic shopping trends and customers' preferences to be served by experts in-store and online."

In addition to the increase in transactions, total sales have increased by 31% year-over-year on the platform, highlighting that consumer spending habits are in line with the past, if not increased, by post-pandemic online shopping adoption. The increased sales numbers throughout the entire Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend show that these retailers are the ones that are best positioned to win the holiday season through providing industry-leading customer engagement and personalized recommendations - essential elements to instill a sense of strong consumer confidence at year's end and into 2023.

Salesfloor's Customer Engagement Retail Platform is relied on by retailers to personalize every customer touchpoint and provide consumers with knowledgeable assistance and an immersive experience. The platform's unique ability to deliver an automated shopping experience with the option for a local store associate or digital seller to assist in completing the sale has created a seamless omnichannel experience and one-stop-shop for retailers and their customers, especially during retail's busiest season.

The data is driven from an analysis of unidentified customer data from the Salesfloor platform, with a roster of clients spanning a wide range of retail verticals.

