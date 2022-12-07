Pacaso Collaborates with NevelHaus to Bring Innovative Co-ownership Platform to New York

Responding to demand, first Pacaso listing in Hudson Valley brings co-ownership less than two hours from New York City

STONE RIDGE, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today announced that it has collaborated with NevelHaus , an innovative turnkey homebuilding platform for modern eco-friendly homes, to expand its service to New York. Pacaso offers buyers the unique opportunity to co-own 1/2 of a contemporary second home in a new community being built by NevelHaus on a wooded 44-acre parcel in historic Stone Ridge, New York.

Pacaso offers buyers the unique opportunity to co-own 1/2 of this contemporary second home built by NevelHaus in Stone Ridge, New York. Pacaso's first listing in New York is available for $1,212,000 for 1/2 ownership. (PRNewswire)

"The collaboration with NevelHaus marks Pacaso's first foray into both new development and New York," said Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison. "We've had many buyers ask us since we launched in late 2020 when we're heading to New York and we are really excited and eager to respond to that demand with the first Pacaso in a first-of-its-kind collection of luxury homes in the historic Hudson Valley."

Within two hours from New York City, Pacaso's first listing in New York is NevelHaus Lot 4 . Located on 2.43 acres, this three-bedroom, three-bath retreat offers quiet, privacy and seasonal mountain views designed for today's most discerning consumer. The custom home features 30-ft vaulted ceilings, 9-inch wide-plank European white oak flooring, a cozy wood-burning stove, custom oak cabinetry with integrated appliances, bathrooms with heated radiant flooring, and a cozy reading nook and office. The outdoor terraces include a 15-by-30-foot saltwater pool with bluestone coping and an outdoor shower. The property, which includes a two-story garage with loft space, is close to dining and shopping, plus thousands of acres of hiking trails in nearby Minnewaska State Park and Mohonk Preserve. The Pacaso home comes fully furnished and professionally decorated.

"We're thrilled to be working with Pacaso on its first foray in New York State in the beautiful Catskills and Hudson Valley region," said NevelHaus Co-Founder, Pelle Hamburger. "Like Pacaso, NevelHaus was created with the idea of simplicity at the heart of our process to customize and purchase second homes. Partnering with Pacaso enables a wider buyer pool of homebuyers to experience the NevelHaus brand, sleek architectural design by INC Architecture & Design and unparalleled lifestyle of Stone Ridge, New York, with nature at your doorstep."

"We have found that new construction is one of buyers' top desires in a second home so it was a no-brainer for us to partner with a category-defining home building platform like NevelHaus," said Pacaso Senior Vice President of New Development Lucy Wohltman. "We know this is the first of many endeavors for Pacaso and the award-winning NevelHaus team."

Pacaso partners with all interested real estate agents and brokerages in markets where it operates. Real estate agents representing buyers who purchase a share of a Pacaso home receive a 3% referral commission, plus Pacaso equity in the form of 500 RSUs. Agents who are interested in working with Pacaso can learn more on the company's website .

To see all available homes, please visit the Pacaso website . For more information, contact press@pacaso.com.

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

Learn more about Pacaso and view listings at Pacaso.com and connect with @PacasoHomes on Instagram and Twitter .

About NevelHaus

NevelHaus is a home building platform that offers buyers a stunning product with maximum spatial and finish flexibility to fit their exact needs and design aesthetic. Design components - including materials and finishes that connect to the surrounding landscape - may be customized with ease. The selection and sales process is simple and a skilled team educates clients every step of the way. NevelHaus was co-founded by Joshua Gelb and Pelle Hamburger in 2020. The two NYC-based developers partnered with the award-winning firm INC Architecture & Design, responsible for the design of notable and architecturally-significant hospitality and residential properties in the New York area, including 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge and the TWA Hotel. NevelHaus-designed homes may be licensed to be built across the world. Each license comes with a complete set of detailed drawings, specifications and material selections along with access to NevelHaus partners and suppliers.

Learn more at NevelHaus.com and NevelHaus Stone Ridge and connect with NevelHaus on Instagram . .

