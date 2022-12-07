Fountain Life Appoints Helen Messier, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Clinical and Scientific Officer

Dr. Messier brings a unique combination of clinical, scientific, medical, and entrepreneurial experience to the company's leadership team

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain Life, a preventative health and longevity company committed to transforming global healthcare from reactive to proactive, today announced the appointment of Helen Messier, M.D., Ph.D., as the company's first Chief Clinical and Scientific Officer. Dr. Messier is a scientist and a certified family practice physician who has devoted most of her career to harnessing data to close the translational gap in medicine. She has cultivated a unique capability of integrating multi-omics data and digital health technologies in real-world clinical care to enable patients to realize the beneficial potential of biomedical technologies.

"Helen brings a unique medical and scientific background to Fountain Life, and we are excited to add her insights and expertise to our leadership team," said Bill Kapp, M.D., Fountain Life CEO and co-founder. "Her experience as a healthcare entrepreneur and passion for teaching other practitioners will be valuable as we continue to expand our innovative healthcare offerings to more members across the U.S. and globally."

In addition to leading the company's clinical and scientific programs, Dr. Messier will establish Fountain Life University to train Fountain Life certified practitioners and lead the effort to gain insights and publish findings from Fountain Life's vast amount of data.

"I am honored to join Fountain Life and contribute to the company's mission to transform healthcare by making state-of-the-art diagnostics available to members early, with the goal of not only detecting and treating potential diseases before they can cause harm or become life-threatening, but also identifying the underlying dysfunctions that over time can result in early disease," said Dr. Messier. "Applying the latest in imaging and molecular testing along with wearable and lifestyle data can identify dysfunctional physiological and molecular patterns that can offer true prevention as well as allow disease to be detected at the earliest stages where treatment can be much more effective. Clinical evidence shows that detection and diagnosis of diseases and dysfunctions at their earliest stages leads to greater health span. Bringing the capabilities of Fountain Life to more people is key to positively affecting patient outcomes that lead to improved quality of life."

Dr. Messier received a Bachelor of Science (Honors in Genetics) and a Ph.D. in Molecular Immunology from the University of Alberta. She completed post-doctoral studies at the La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology in San Diego, CA and received her M.D. from the University of Calgary. Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Messier has a notable record as an innovator and healthcare entrepreneur. In addition to her roles on several medical and scientific advisory boards, she founded a national network of concierge medical practices in Canada, served as Medical Director of Genomics at Human Longevity Inc., and was the founding Chief Medical Officer of Viome. She is excited to be part of Fountain Life.

About Fountain Life

Fountain Life brings together the world's most renowned scientists and physicians to boost longevity and performance – putting health back in healthcare. Fountain Life does this by using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to collect data and gain insights into the human body that have never been possible before. Fountain Life's data-driven approach enables finding illnesses, including cancer, cardiac, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disease, early before they can cause harm. As a result, Fountain Life members operate at peak performance throughout their life with the aim that they will feel as healthy and vibrant at 100 as they were at 60. Learn more at www.fountainlife.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

