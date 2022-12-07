DOLLARAMA REPORTS FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

10.8% increase in comparable store sales (1) and 14.8% increase in diluted net earnings per share

Fiscal 2023 comparable store sales growth assumption increased to between 9.5% and 10.5% and gross margin guidance narrowed to between 43.1% and 43.6% of sales

New long-term store target for Dollarcity increased from 600 to 850 stores by 2029

MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Highlights Compared to Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

Sales increased by 14.9% to $1,289.6 million

Comparable store sales increased by 10.8%

EBITDA (1) increased by 11.3% to $386.2 million , or 29.9% of sales, compared to 30.9%

Operating income increased by 11.5% to $302.7 million , or 23.5% of sales, compared to 24.2%

Diluted net earnings per common share increased by 14.8% to $0.70 from $0.61

18 net new stores opened, compared to 16 net new stores

972,847 common shares repurchased for cancellation for $76.3 million

"Our strong performance across our key metrics year to date speaks to our commitment to providing the best year-round value on the everyday products we offer, combined with a convenient and consistent shopping experience. As inflationary pressure on the consumer persists, we expect strong demand for consumable products to continue stimulating topline growth through to the end of the fiscal year. We aim to stay true to our compelling value proposition and to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers from coast to coast," said Neil Rossy, President and CEO.

"Subsequent to quarter end, we were pleased to enter into an agreement for the purchase of industrial properties adjacent to our existing centralized logistics operations. This will provide us with additional flexibility to support our long-term logistics needs as we pursue our target of 2,000 Dollarama stores in Canada by 2031," added Mr. Rossy.

"Growing Latin American value retailer Dollarcity, in which we have a 50.1% equity interest, also continues to deliver a strong financial and operational performance. With 395 stores to date, Dollarcity has increased its long-term store target from 600 to 850 by 2029 in its four markets of operation," concluded Mr. Neil Rossy.

Explanatory Notes All comparative figures that follow are for the third quarter ended October 30, 2022, compared to the third quarter ended October 31, 2021. All financial information presented in this press release has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Canada ("GAAP") as set out in the CPA Canada Handbook – Accounting under Part I, which incorporates International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). For a full explanation of the Corporation's use of non-GAAP and other financial measures, please refer to the section entitled "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" of this press release, under the heading "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". All references to "Fiscal 2022" are to the Corporation's fiscal year ended January 30, 2022, to "Fiscal 2023" are to the Corporation's fiscal year ending January 29, 2023 and to "Fiscal 2024" are to the Corporation's fiscal year ending January 28, 2024.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Sales for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 increased by 14.9% to $1,289.6 million, compared to $1,122.3 million in the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. This increase was driven by growth in the total number of stores over the past 12 months (from 1,397 stores on October 31, 2021, to 1,462 stores on October 30, 2022) and in comparable store sales.

Comparable store sales for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 increased by 10.8%, consisting of a 10.3% increase in the number of transactions and a 0.4% increase in average transaction size, compared to comparable store sales growth of 0.8% in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The year-over-year increase in comparable store sales is primarily attributable to higher sales of consumable products.

EBITDA totalled $386.2 million, or 29.9% of sales, for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, compared to $347.0 million, or 30.9% of sales, in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022.

Gross margin(1) was 43.3% of sales in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, compared to 44.4% of sales in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. Gross margin was lower due to a change in the sales mix with stronger sales of lower margin consumable products and higher logistics and freight costs.

General, administrative and store operating expenses ("SG&A") for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 increased by 14.3% to $181.8 million, compared to $159.1 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. SG&A represented 14.1% of sales for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, compared to 14.2% of sales for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. This improvement is primarily attributable to the fact that incremental direct costs related to COVID-19 measures for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 were nil, compared to $1.1 million, representing a 10 basis-point impact, in the same period last year.

The Corporation's 50.1% share of Dollarcity's net earnings for the period from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 was $9.2 million, compared to $7.3 million for the same period last year, reflecting a strong financial and operational performance by Dollarcity. The Corporation's investment in Dollarcity is accounted for as a joint arrangement using the equity method.

Financing costs increased by $7.3 million, from $23.1 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 to $30.4 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. The increase is mainly due to a higher average borrowing rate, as well as higher average debt levels from higher US commercial paper activities and the issuance of additional Senior Unsecured Notes.

Net earnings were $201.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, compared to $183.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022.

Inventory increased to $1,007.1 million as at October 30, 2022 from $599.2 million on October 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase is primarily attributable to higher in-transit inventory as the Corporation rebuilds its inventory, the purchasing of seasonal goods earlier than historically in the context of global supply chain disruptions, as well as store network growth and higher comparable store sales.

Dollarcity Store Growth and New Long-term Store Target

During its third quarter ended September 30, 2022, Dollarcity opened 18 net new stores, in line with the same period last year. As at September 30, 2022, Dollarcity had 395 stores, including 234 locations in Colombia, 83 in Guatemala, 61 in El Salvador and 17 in Peru. This compares to 350 stores as at December 31, 2021.

Following a careful evaluation of the market potential for Dollarcity stores in its current markets of operation, comprised of El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru, Dollarcity's management believes that it can profitably grow its store network in these four markets to approximately 850 stores by 2029, up from its previous long-term store target of 600 stores by 2029. This increase in the number of stores primarily reflects the inclusion of anticipated store growth in Peru, as well as additional store growth in Colombia.



Dollarama to Acquire Properties Strategically Located Near Logistics Operations

The Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire three contiguous industrial properties in the Town of Mount Royal, Quebec, for a total cash consideration of $87.3 million, subject to customary closing adjustments. The properties are strategically situated near the Corporation's centralized logistics operations and adjacent to its distribution centre. Dollarama intends to redevelop the site to support future logistics needs as it pursues its previously disclosed network growth objective of 2,000 stores in Canada by 2031. Subject to the satisfaction of certain due diligence and other customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the first half of Fiscal 2024.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

On July 5, 2022, the Corporation announced the renewal of its normal course issuer bid and the approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to repurchase for cancellation up to 18,713,765 common shares, representing 7.5% of the public float as at the close of markets on June 30, 2022, during the 12‑month period from July 7, 2022 to July 6, 2023 (the "2022-2023 NCIB").

During the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, 972,847 common shares were repurchased for cancellation under the 2022-2023 NCIB, for a total cash consideration of $76.3 million, at a weighted average price of $78.43 per share. As at October 30, 2022, the Corporation's adjusted net-debt-to-EBITDA(1) ratio was 2.79x.

Dividend

On December 7, 2022, the Corporation announced that its Board of Directors had approved a quarterly cash dividend for holders of common shares of $0.0553 per common share. This dividend is payable on February 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 6, 2023. The dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

Guidance Update

In the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023, the Corporation expects to continue to benefit from strong demand for its affordable, everyday items in the context of inflation, including stronger than historical demand for lower-margin consumable products. As a result, the Corporation has increased its comparable store sales growth assumption for Fiscal 2023 from a range of 6.5% to 7.5% to the range of 9.5% and 10.5%. Based on gross margin performance to date and management's visibility on open orders and product margins through the remainder of the fiscal year, the Corporation has narrowed its previously disclosed annual gross margin as a percentage of sales from a range of 42.9% to 43.9% to a range of 43.1% to 43.6%. The remainder of the Corporation's annual guidance and previously disclosed assumptions on which guidance is based for Fiscal 2023 and issued on March 30, 2022, remain unchanged.

As of this date, the Corporation expects the following for Fiscal 2023:

To open 60 to 70 net new stores

Gross margin as a percentage of sales of between 43.1% and 43.6%

SG&A as a percentage of sales of between 13.8% and 14.3%

To deploy $160 million to $170 million in capital expenditures

To actively repurchase shares under its normal course issuer bid



These guidance ranges are based on several assumptions, including the following:

The absence of COVID-related restrictions impacting retailers and consumer shopping patterns

Comparable store sales growth for Fiscal 2023 increased from a range of 6.5% and 7.5% to a range of 9.5% and 10.5%

The continued introduction of additional price points up to $5.00 throughout the remainder of Fiscal 2023

Minimal to nil incremental direct costs related to COVID-19 health and safety measures in stores in Fiscal 2023

The absence of a significant shift in economic and geopolitical conditions or material changes in the retail competitive environment

Approximately three months of visibility on open orders and product margins

The active management of product margins through pricing strategies and refreshing some of the product offering

The number of signed offers to lease and store pipeline for the next three months and the absence of COVID-related impacts on construction activities in the provinces where new store openings are planned

The inclusion of the Corporation's share of net earnings of its equity-accounted investment

Positive customer response to our product offering, value proposition and in-store merchandising

The entering into of foreign exchange forward contracts to hedge the majority of forecasted purchases of merchandise in U.S. dollars against fluctuations of the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar

The continued execution of in-store productivity initiatives and the realization of cost savings and benefits aimed at improving operating expense

Ongoing cost monitoring

The capital budget for Fiscal 2023 for new store openings, maintenance capital expenditures and transformational capital expenditures (the latter being mainly related to information technology projects)

The successful execution of our business strategy

The absence of unusually adverse weather, especially in peak seasons around major holidays and celebrations

Many factors could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. This guidance, including the various underlying assumptions, is forward-looking and should be read in conjunction with the cautionary statement on forward-looking statements.

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,462 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com . Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 395 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information





13-Week Periods Ended

39-Week Periods Ended (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

October 30, 2022

October 31, 2021

October 30, 2022

October 31, 2021



$

$

$

$ Earnings Data















Sales

1,289,574

1,122,267

3,579,518

3,105,861 Cost of sales

730,812

623,480

2,038,832

1,756,974 Gross profit

558,762

498,787

1,540,686

1,348,887 SG&A

181,754

159,076

510,703

474,841 Depreciation and amortization

83,563

75,375

245,514

219,962 Share of net earnings of equity-accounted investment

(9,210)

(7,311)

(25,627)

(14,814) Operating income

302,655

271,647

810,096

668,898 Financing costs

30,357

23,054

81,380

68,056 Earnings before income taxes

272,298

248,593

728,716

600,842 Income taxes

70,704

65,192

188,141

157,639 Net earnings

201,594

183,401

540,575

443,203

















Basic net earnings per common share

$0.70

$0.61

$1.86

$1.45 Diluted net earnings per common share

$0.70

$0.61

$1.85

$1.45

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

287,837

301,135

290,347

305,105 Diluted

289,636

302,573

292,105

306,544

















Other Data















Year-over-year sales growth

14.9 %

5.5 %

15.3 %

6.3 % Comparable store sales growth (1)

10.8 %

0.8 %

10.5 %

0.2 % Gross margin (1)

43.3 %

44.4 %

43.0 %

43.4 % SG&A as a % of sales (1)

14.1 %

14.2 %

14.3 %

15.3 % Incremental direct costs related to COVID-19 (1)

-

1,080

1,591

31,082 EBITDA (1)

386,218

347,022

1,055,610

888,860 Operating margin (1)

23.5 %

24.2 %

22.6 %

21.5 % Capital expenditures

35,847

35,228

104,269

110,279 Number of stores (2)

1,462

1,397

1,462

1,397 Average store size (gross square feet) (2)

10,443

10,346

10,443

10,346 Declared dividends per common share

$0.0553

$0.0503

$0.1659

$0.1509



























As at





October 30,

2022

January 30, 2022





$

$

Statement of Financial Position Data









Cash

559,159

71,058

Inventories

1,007,108

590,927

Total current assets

1,657,392

717,367

Property, plant and equipment

782,540

761,876

Right-of-use assets

1,588,828

1,480,255

Total assets

5,179,200

4,063,562

Total current liabilities

1,119,213

911,891

Total non-current liabilities

4,019,168

3,217,705

Total debt (1)

2,745,711

1,886,300

Net debt (1)

2,186,552

1,815,242

Shareholders' equity (deficit)

40,819

(66,034)













(1) Refer to the section below entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" for the definition of these items and, when applicable, their reconciliation with the most directly comparable GAAP measure. (2) At the end of the period.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

The Corporation prepares its financial information in accordance with GAAP. We have included non-GAAP and other financial measures to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating and financial performance. We believe that those measures are important supplemental metrics of operating and financial performance because they eliminate items that have less bearing on our operating and financial performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP and other financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-GAAP and other financial measures in order to facilitate operating and financial performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual budgets, and to assess our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

The below-described non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA

EBITDA represents operating income plus depreciation and amortization and includes the Corporation's share of net earnings of its equity-accounted investment.





13-Week Periods Ended

39-Week Periods Ended (dollars in thousands)

October 30,

2022

October 31,

2021

October 30,

2022

October 31,

2021



$

$

$

$ A reconciliation of operating income to EBITDA is included below:

































Operating income

302,655

271,647

810,096

668,898 Add: Depreciation and amortization

83,563

75,375

245,514

219,962 EBITDA

386,218

347,022

1,055,610

888,860



















Total debt

Total debt represents the sum of long-term debt (including unamortized debt issue costs, accrued interest and fair value hedge – basis adjustment), short-term borrowings under the US commercial paper program and other bank indebtedness (if any).

(dollars in thousands) As at A reconciliation of long-term debt to total debt is included below: October 30,

2022

January 30, 2022 Senior unsecured notes bearing interest at: $

$ Fixed annual rate of 5.165% payable in equal semi-annual instalments, maturing April 26, 2030 450,000

- Fixed annual rate of 2.443% payable in equal semi-annual instalments, maturing July 9, 2029 375,000

375,000 Fixed annual rate of 1.505% payable in equal semi-annual instalments, maturing September 20, 2027 300,000

300,000 Fixed annual rate of 1.871% payable in equal semi-annual instalments, maturing July 8, 2026 375,000

375,000 Fixed annual rate of 5.084% payable in equal semi-annual instalments, maturing October 27, 2025 250,000

- Fixed annual rate of 3.55% payable in equal semi-annual instalments, maturing November 6, 2023 500,000

500,000 Fixed annual rate of 2.203% payable in equal semi-annual instalments, maturing November 10, 2022 250,000

250,000























Unamortized debt issue costs, including $1,872 (January 30, 2022 – $1,632) for the credit facility (9,940)

(8,009) Accrued interest on senior unsecured notes 18,815

7,850 Fair value hedge – basis adjustment on interest rate swap (7,444)

(2,927) Total long-term debt 2,501,431

1,796,914 USCP Notes issued under US commercial paper program 244,280

89,386 Total debt 2,745,711

1,886,300

Net debt

Net debt represents total debt minus cash.

(dollars in thousands)

As at



October 30,

2022

January 30,

2022



$

$ A reconciliation of total debt to net debt is included below:







Total debt

2,745,711

1,886,300 Cash

(559,159)

(71,058) Net debt

2,186,552

1,815,242

(B) Non-GAAP Ratios

Adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio

Adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio is a ratio calculated using adjusted net debt over consolidated EBITDA for the last twelve months.

(dollars in thousands)

As at



October 30,

2022

January 30,

2022



$

$ A calculation of adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio is included below:







Net debt

2,186,552

1,815,242 Lease liabilities

1,843,142

1,727,428 Unamortized debt issue costs, including $1,872 (January 30, 2022 – $1,632) for the credit facility

9,940

8,009 Fair value hedge - basis adjustment on interest rate swap

7,444

2,927 Adjusted net debt

4,047,078

3,553,606









EBITDA for the last twelve-month period

1,449,327

1,282,577 Adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio

2.79x

2.77x











EBITDA margin

EBITDA margin represents EBITDA divided by sales.





13-Week Periods Ended

39-Week Periods Ended (dollars in thousands)

October 30,

2022

October 31,

2021

October 30,

2022

October 31,

2021





$

$

$

$

A reconciliation of EBITDA to

EBITDA margin is included below:

















EBITDA

386,218

347,022

1,055,610

888,860

Sales

1,289,574

1,122,267

3,579,518

3,105,861

EBITDA margin

29.9 %

30.9 %

29.5 %

28.6 %



























(C) Supplementary Financial Measures

Gross margin Represents gross profit divided by sales.



Operating margin Represents operating income divided by sales.



SG&A as a % of sales Represents SG&A divided by sales.



Comparable store sales Represent sales of Dollarama stores, including relocated and expanded stores, open for at least 13 complete fiscal months relative to the same period in the prior fiscal year.



Comparable store sales growth Represents the percentage increase or decrease, as applicable, of comparable store sales relative to the same period in the prior fiscal year. For the first and second quarter of Fiscal 2022, the calculation of comparable store sales growth excludes stores that were temporarily closed, either in Fiscal 2022 or in the same period in the prior fiscal year, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Incremental direct costs related to COVID-19 Represents costs incurred for the implementation and execution of health and safety measures in stores and in logistic operations in response to the pandemic, including costs associated with additional labor hours for the execution of sanitization and crowd control protocols and with the procurement of personal protection equipment for employees and cleaning supplies and equipment.

