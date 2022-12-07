"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2022 Finals Stream Live on December 10th and 11th

TOKYO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament finals online on December 11th and 12th. It will be livestreamed on YouTube. This year marks the fourth installment of the tournament to decide who is the number one player in the world. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
Final Tournament Overview
Dates (Based in JST/UTC+9)
- Day 1: Saturday, December 10th from 15:00 ~ 19:30
- Day 2: Sunday, December 11th from 15:00 ~ 19:30
Livestream URLs
The tournament will feature live commentary in English and Japanese so viewers can enjoy the tournament in their preferred language.
Day1
English: https://youtu.be/gHiV3HkzimU
Japanese: https://youtu.be/0jFMl_SRrN4
Day2
English: https://youtu.be/3FtlJzjwN-w
Japanese: https://youtu.be/i_rV6ikHYlEE
Cheer on the Competitors with Streamers from Around the World
Streamers from all over the world will broadcast the Dream Championship Finals alongside the official Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team YouTube channel. This is a great chance to watch who will be crowned world champion live together. Check out the Dream Championship 2022 official website for information on the streamers at a later date.
Dream Championship 2022 Website:
https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/?utm_source=press&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=dcs_p4
Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames
Download here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049
