Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2022 Finals Stream Live on December 10th and 11th

Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

TOKYO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament finals online on December 11th and 12th. It will be livestreamed on YouTube. This year marks the fourth installment of the tournament to decide who is the number one player in the world. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament finals...
Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament finals online on December 11th and 12th. It will be livestreamed on YouTube. Following the online qualifiers that began September 9th, the players who won the Europe and Africa group, Asia and Oceania group, America group, and Japan and East Asia group, and the top 7 rated players all advanced to the final tournament.(PRNewswire)

Final Tournament Overview

Dates (Based in JST/UTC+9)

  • Day 1: Saturday, December 10th from 15:00 ~ 19:30
  • Day 2: Sunday, December 11th from 15:00 ~ 19:30

Livestream URLs

The tournament will feature live commentary in English and Japanese so viewers can enjoy the tournament in their preferred language.

Day1
English: https://youtu.be/gHiV3HkzimU
Japanese: https://youtu.be/0jFMl_SRrN4

Day2
English: https://youtu.be/3FtlJzjwN-w
Japanese: https://youtu.be/i_rV6ikHYlEE

Cheer on the Competitors with Streamers from Around the World

Streamers from all over the world will broadcast the Dream Championship Finals alongside the official Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team YouTube channel. This is a great chance to watch who will be crowned world champion live together. Check out the Dream Championship 2022 official website for information on the streamers at a later date.

Dream Championship 2022 Website:
https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/?utm_source=press&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=dcs_p4

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:                               Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre:                                                 Head-to-head football simulation game
Price:                                                   Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions:                          Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website:                                 https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account:                    @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page:                    https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel:                https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel:                 https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright:                                           ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
                                                             ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
                                                             © KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-dream-championship-2022-finals-stream-live-on-december-10th-and-11th-301697011.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.