Trinity Packaging Supply Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in the Northeast Region

VOORHEES, N.J., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Packaging Supply has made the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Northeast Region category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies making extraordinary impacts in their fields and on society.

Trinity Packaging Supply has been on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fast-growing companies for 7 years and is also one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in America (three-time winner)! Trinity is the first company to leverage proprietary software to connect over 300 distribution and manufacturing centers across North America to provide businesses with packaging’s largest catalog (over 80,000 custom and stock packaging supplies) — offered at low prices with next-day delivery. (PRNewswire)

The list recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, industries, environment, or society as a whole.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements and how they made a positive difference in the world this past year. They selected honorees in 55 different categories and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in this year's list. Honorees are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

"Making the Inc. Best in Business 2022 list for the Northeast Region is an honor I am incredibly proud of," said Anthony Magaraci, Founder & CEO of Trinity Packaging Supply. "It's always great to be recognized for our hyper-growth, but this award isn't just about numbers - it reflects our efforts to make a positive impact on our environment and the communities we serve, which makes it all the more special."

In addition to the Best in Business list, Trinity has been named an Inc. Fastest-Growing Companies in America honoree seven years in a row, one of the top 50 Best Places to Work in America by Inc. three times, and an inaugural Inc. Power Partner winner.

About Trinity Packaging Supply:

Trinity Packaging Supply (Trinity) is wholesale packaging's largest catalog, with over 80,000 packaging and industrial products in stock and ready to ship. After founding Trinity from his home office in 2010, Founder & CEO, Anthony Magaraci, grew it into a $100 million business that is a seven-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America winner, a three-time Inc. Best Places to Work in America winner, and inaugural Inc. Power Partner winner.

