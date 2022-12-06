Tecsys Partners with SVT Robotics to Deliver Out-of-the-Box Warehouse Management and Robotics Integration

Supply chain software firm's Elite™ platform to add plug-and-play automation connectivity into core product, enabling seamless warehouse automation and rapid robotics integration.

MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, and SVT Robotics Inc., a leader in enterprise software for the rapid deployment of industrial robotics, have partnered to develop and launch an out-of-the-box integrated connection between the Tecsys' Elite™ supply chain platform and SVT's SOFTBOT® Platform. The integration will provide Tecsys Elite™ customers faster deployment and lower complexity without the need for lengthy custom code development often involved in multi-system automation and robotics deployments.

"Enabling customers to customize and then rapidly deploy the specific automation they need today."

SVT Robotics is an enterprise software company that is revolutionizing robot deployments in the warehousing and manufacturing industries. With certified connectors to many of the industry's foremost automation providers, and partnerships with companies such as 6 River Systems, Fetch Robotics (Zebra Technologies), Locus Robotics, MiR, OMRON, OTTO Motors and many more, SVT's SOFTBOT Platform enables companies to deploy the robots, automation, and IoT devices they need in just days or weeks.

"Automation is becoming more important to power supply chains of the future, so it's critical those technologies are connected to a solid WMS with core warehouse management functionality," says A.K. Schultz, founder and CEO of SVT Robotics. "The pre-built integration that Tecsys and SVT are developing connects to top-tier automation from leading providers, enabling Tecsys customers to customize and then rapidly deploy the specific automation they need today."

Tecsys contends that bringing automation into a warehouse should begin with a needs assessment and design plan, which then informs hardware selection that will meet those needs. Whereas some software vendors operate as automation resellers for a limited set of systems, Tecsys' partnership with SVT empowers supply chain organizations to assess, design and integrate across a wide spectrum of automation choices. The result is a warehouse operation powered by end-to-end WMS functionality and easily automated workflows using today's most innovative technologies.

Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, comments: "A company's automation strategy and equipment should be tailored to their specific use case, never throttled by the software, and that is exactly what this SVT partnership makes possible through rapid integration. We want to give Tecsys customers native plug-and-play robotics integration capabilities today and into the future as this warehouse automation market evolves so that they will be ready to deploy the technologies they need to remain competitive. SVT's SOFTBOT Platform will enable flexibility and freedom in a quickly developing industry."

About SVT Robotics

SVT Robotics is an enterprise software company that's revolutionizing robot deployments in the warehousing and manufacturing industries. SVT's SOFTBOT Platform enables companies to integrate the robots, automation and IoT devices, they need in just days or weeks. Learn more and join the revolution at svtrobotics.com. Follow SVT on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

