Newtown's Apple to Highly Saturated Global Molecular Market, TIANGEN TGuide S16 Automated Nucleic Acid Extractor Showcased at Cell Bio 2022

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIANGEN, a high-tech biological enterprise, demonstrated its revolutionary nucleic acid extraction solution at Cell Bio 2022, the joint meeting of the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) and European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), from Dec 4 to 6. Eye-catching as it is, the smart automated extractor hit the great potential need of global research scientists about nucleic acid purification and received more than 50 direct trial requests.

For molecular and cell biologists, nucleic acid purification column kits are highly redundant in the global molecular market. However, the low- to medium- throughput automated purification solutions, which is more suitable for research use, remains a large uncultivated land. In the market surveys collected across molecular biology departments of Harvard Medical School, Duke University, University of California and other US top universities, TIANGEN confirmed that over 75% of scientists are truly interested in automated solutions but didn't like current solutions in terms of the operation and target sample types. Serving these demands, TIANGEN designed the groundbreaking research oriented automated extractor: the TGuide S16, empowered by insights of scientist behaviors and expectations, the 12-year experience on automated extractors, and rich supporting reagent kit pools.

In the event, all visitors were impressed by the appearance of this smart extractor. Its footprint is as small as a piece of A4 paper, fitting nicely into crowded benches in academic laboratories. They are also glad to find that the reagent packaging format adopts the prefilled cartridges, allowing rapid set up and efficient experiments on single samples. The instrument itself is also preinstalled with all customizable protocols. Pulling together, the TGuide S16 creates a 3-step workflow for nucleic acid purification. The user experience should be amazingly easy and comfortable.

While refreshing scientists' ideas about how easy it can be to set up and finish an extraction experiment, more importantly, the extractor has fundamental advantages on reproducibility of this repetitive wet lab work. It greatly eliminates human error in the DNA/RNA extraction experiments. In the trial feedback collected, the users commented:" The TGuide S16 is a unique all-in-one extraction machine at an attractive price. It gave twice the RNA yield and is very easy to use.", "The RNA extraction protocol was tedious. But this machine brings a great option. It is exciting".

TIANGEN launched the Product Reviewer Recruitment Program from US regions. It offers 1 on 1 technical support and free trial opportunities for target users to fully experience this new solution. With dozens of applicants in US participated, the potential of this research-oriented automated extractor is proved strongly convincing.

TIANGEN continues to recruit distributors worldwide and welcomes all interested agents to come in touch. "The TGuide S16 leads a revolutionary solution to the life science market", said Kefei Sun, the GM of TIANGEN, "We look forward to establishing more business cooperation with global partners to build a better future together".

TIANGEN BIOTECH (BEIJING) CO., LTD. is a high-tech biological enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales, and customer service. It has been committed to providing customers with a total solution from sample storage to nucleic acid extraction and detection. Currently, it is a recognized leader in nucleic acid purification in the Chinese market.

