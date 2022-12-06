InventHelp Inventor Develops a Digital Alternative for a Diary (FRO-689)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a digital alternative to writing in a diary," said an inventor from Fresno, Calif., "so I invented the DIGITAL DIARY."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention serves as a stand-alone digital alternative to a traditional paper diary or scrapbook. It permits users to enter daily or periodic entries, photos or drawings and provides greater security than the rudimentary locks found on traditional diaries. It can also prevent it from being taken over for use in accessing social media, video gaming, etc. The device is easy to use, convenient, small and compact.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FRO-689, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp