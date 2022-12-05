Pacific Oak Capital Markets Hires Geoff Ihm to Lead Sales in the Pacific Northwest

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Markets, LLC, an alternative investment distributor, announced today that financial industry veteran Geoff Ihm has joined the company as senior regional vice president. Ihm will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with financial intermediaries throughout the Pacific Northwest.

"Geoff is a dynamic and effective financial services professional with a proven track record of building solid relationships within the wirehouse, independent broker-dealer and RIA communities," said Jeff Kremin, president and managing director of distribution for Pacific Oak Capital Markets. "His expertise and knowledge of alternative investments will undoubtedly further our working relationship with partners in all of these channels."

Ihm brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry to his role. Most recently he led the sales efforts in the West for Gladstone Securities and prior to that he was senior vice president, director of internal sales with Black Creek Group. During his time with Black Creek Group, he helped the firm raise over $9 billion of equity capital for its diverse suite of commercial real estate offerings, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), closed-end funds, private equity funds and a 1031 exchange program.

Ihm holds FINRA series 7, 63, and 24 securities licenses and is a graduate of the University of Iowa.

Pacific Oak Capital Markets is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns through real estate, private equity, and other alternative investments, including a qualified opportunity zone fund, Delaware Statutory Trust, and other private and public offerings such as SmartStop Strategic Storage Trust VI (SST VI). For additional information, please visit PacificOakCapitalMarkets.com.

