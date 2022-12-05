Nayax to Present at Roth Capital Partners Investor Forum

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that Yair Nechmad, co-founder and chief executive officer and Sagit Manor, chief financial officer, will present in a webinar hosted by Roth Capital Partners on December 13, 2022 at 12:00 p.m Eastern Standard Time (EST) and 9:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST).







Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, over 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirer and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

