Birmingham, AL, dermatology practice supports local charity with their annual event

The annual Fall event at Village Dermatology raises money for The WellHouse

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This past October, Village Dermatology held its 12th annual Fall event, Fall into Beauty. This event was the first time since the pandemic that the event was held in person again. "We were so excited to see everyone again at our event. It has become one of the annual events that our patients and staff look forward to the most," explained Audrey Easterwood, Practice Administrator.

Village Dermatology (PRNewswire)

The evening events were designed to connect with the local community plus drive awareness and contributions to The WellHouse. The event was anchored by food, games, and 200+ attendees. There were silent auctions from many local vendors in the Mountain Brook area that donated different items and services to be bid on to raise money for The WellHouse.

The annual event generated $10,106 for The WellHouse, which supports female victims of human trafficking by offering residential services and several therapeutic programs. The WellHouse provides short and long-term care and aims to treat their medical, spiritual, mental, and emotional care.

"This charity means a lot to all of us here at Village Dermatology," explained Dr. Jenny Sobera. "We are thrilled that we can engage our local community and raise charitable contributions to support this organization. One of the amazing things we get to do at our event is to have someone from The WellHouse come and speak at our event to raise awareness about this situation, as it affects many females right here in the Birmingham area."

About Village Dermatology:

Village Dermatology is a Forefront Dermatology practice in Birmingham, AL. Village Dermatology serves patients across the greater Birmingham area with medical and cosmetic dermatology services. To serve their patients better, Village Dermatology has 3 locations for your convenience: 2900 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook, AL 35223; 430 Fieldstown Road, Suite 104, Gardendale, Alabama 35071; and 150 Gilbreath Drive, Oneonta, AL 35121. For more information, please visit https://www.villagedermatology.net.

About Forefront Dermatology:

Located throughout the East, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southwest, Southeast and West, Forefront Dermatology is a large and growing, physician-led, single-specialty group practice comprising 200+ dermatology practices. Forefront's community-based, Board-Certified Dermatologists and specialists provide best-in-class general, surgical and cosmetic dermatological care along with related laboratory services. Headquartered in Manitowoc, WI, Forefront's Board-Certified Dermatologists and medical specialists are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care for conditions of the hair, skin, and nails to people of all ages and stages of life. Using innovative and proven solutions, Forefront's caring, Board-Certified Dermatologists and medical specialists treat the total patient to help improve not only the condition of their skin, but also their quality of life. To learn more, visit www.ForefrontDermatology.com.

