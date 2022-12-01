InventHelp Inventor Develops Snow & Ice Traction Pads for Vehicles (CHK-298)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide motorists with a quick and effective means of freeing their vehicles from frozen ruts," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the SNOW & ICE TRACTION PADS. My design minimizes delays and it eliminates the need to shovel heavy snow from beneath the tires."

The patent-pending invention provides instant tire traction in slippery conditions. In doing so, it prevents spinning wheels while attempting to escape a slippery rut of snow. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a durable and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

