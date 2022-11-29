CCA Health California Appoints Dr. Laura Mead Clapper as Medical Director

Industry veteran brings over 35 years of experience in health plan operations management, network strategy, business development, digital health, and clinical and quality improvement

CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Health California , a leading integrated healthcare organization with proven expertise in complex care coordination, has appointed Laura Mead Clapper, M.D., MPPA, CPE, as Medical Director. In this role, Clapper will lead the plan's clinical operations, focusing on delivering exceptional care management services and improving quality outcomes. She will also partner closely with the plan's provider network to ensure best-in-class outcomes through aligned, value-based relationships.

"Dr. Clapper's vast experience in both clinical and business operations will be invaluable as we continue our mission to improve the health and well-being of our Medicare members," said Wil Yu , General Manager, CCA Health California. "With her guidance and expertise, our care management, provider relations, and quality improvement teams will collaborate to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care. We're confident that her leadership will make a positive impact on our communities."

Clapper's experience runs the gamut from the U.S. Navy to startups to some of the largest healthcare companies in the country. Prior to accepting this role, Dr. Clapper held leadership positions with FemTec Health, Inc., Cigna, Aetna, and Elevance Health (previously Anthem). She also served on the Board of Directors for several nonprofits throughout California. Clapper's previous positions had a strong focus in business development, operations, behavioral health integration, and innovative care model development. She also has experience leading clinical strategy and creating initiatives to integrate digital health.

"I'm thrilled to be joining CCA Health California, especially at this critical juncture as the plan works to drive real change in our communities by delivering its innovative uncommon care® model to the seniors we proudly serve." said Clapper. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to curate the continuum of services to improve health outcomes, and to partner with medical groups, physicians, and other community organizations to help optimize our care delivery programs and reduce healthcare inequities."

CCA Health California was launched by Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) , a national, multi-state healthcare organization with a long history of improving clinical outcomes and driving breakthrough complex care innovations. CCA's nationally recognized uncommon care model is proven to help individuals with significant needs live well in their homes for as long as possible.

About CCA Health California

CCA Health California operates Medicare Advantage plans in San Joaquin and Santa Clara counties, offering benefits and services designed for high-need populations. The plan works closely with IPA's and community organizations to coordinate high-quality, patient-centered care that addresses the social factors that impact health, and empowers individuals to make choices that align with their preferences and values. To learn more, visit ccahealthca.org .

About Commonwealth Care Alliance

Based in Boston, Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) is a multi-state integrated care system influencing innovative models of complex care nationwide. Mission-based and person-centered, CCA focuses on sustainable and evidence-based healthcare breakthroughs that improve the health and well-being of people with significant needs, and CCA advocates for affordable, high-quality, and cost-effective policies that lead to healthcare equity for individuals who need it most. The CCA uncommon care® model is consistently recognized as one of the best in the country at finding and engaging traditionally hard-to-reach individuals. In 2021, CCA began a multi-year, mission-aligned geographic diversification growth strategy to extend its proven care model throughout the United States, and now serves more than 100,000 individuals and operates health plans in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, California, and Michigan. Learn more at www.commonwealthcarealliance.org or follow CCA on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

