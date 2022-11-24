REYL Finance MEA awarded "Best Overall Fund Manager - Regional/Global Reach" accolade by WealthBriefing

GENEVA and DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REYL Finance MEA (part of the REYL Intesa Sanpaolo group) is proud to have been awarded the "Best Overall Fund Manager - Regional/Global Reach" accolade at the annual WealthBriefing MENA Awards for Excellence 2022 ceremony held in Dubai last night.

The WealthBriefing MENA Awards for Excellence are dedicated to celebrating excellence and rewarding achievement in the private banking and wealth management market across the MENA region. These are part of a global programme run by WealthBriefing and its sister publications WealthBriefingAsia and Family Wealth Report, encompassing all of the world's major wealth management centres.

Selected by a panel of regionally-based and independent judges drawn from both private banks and trusted advisors to the sector, the award sets REYL apart from its peers and recognises both continued achievements and innovation for the Group. The period examined saw the acquisition by REYL Intesa Sanpaolo of a 40% interest in 1875 Finance, a multi-family office and external asset manager, enabling both entities to play an active role in the accelerating consolidation of the External Asset Management sector globally. REYL Intesa Sanpaolo further strengthened its offering by launching several initiatives including Asteria Investment Managers, its impact investing affiliate, as well as Alpian, a fully digital private bank targeting the mass-affluent segment. In March 2022, it also appointed Jon Duncan as Chief Impact Officer, to lead impact activities and align REYL's activities with the global transition to a low carbon, resource-efficient and socially inclusive growth path.

Key to winning the award was REYL Intesa Sanpaolo's truly collaborative approach between business units and offices. The judges were impressed by the winner's innovative range of funds with a focus on impact. REYL Intesa Sanpaolo continues to differentiate itself from its competitors by delivering 360-degree management of clients' personal and corporate wealth across borders and activity segments.

Nicolas Farah, Chief Executive Officer of REYL Finance MEA, said: "We have enjoyed a very successful track-record within the MENA region, with 7 consecutive years of growth in assets under management. Being awarded Best Overall Fund Manager further cements our strong reputation and underlines why our clients entrust us with their money. It's always good to receive industry and peer recognition for the quality of service that we offer and we hope that this accolade will extend our visibility and bring with it further growth and success."

About REYL Intesa Sanpaolo

www.reyl.com

Founded in 1973, REYL & Cie is a diversified banking group with offices in Switzerland (Geneva, Zurich, Lugano), Europe (London, Luxembourg, Malta) and the rest of the world (Singapore, Dubai). It manages assets in excess of CHF 25 billion and employs over 400 professionals. In 2021, it entered into a strategic partnership with Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, a leading European banking player, pursuant to which Fideuram ISP acquired a 69% stake in REYL & Cie.

Developing an innovative approach to banking, REYL & Cie serves a clientele of international entrepreneurs and institutional investors through its Wealth Management, Entrepreneur & Family Office Services, Corporate Finance, Asset Services and Asset Management business lines. It has further diversified its activities in the areas of impact investing, through the launch of pure-play impact asset management firm Asteria and Obviam, and of digital banking for mass affluent clients via the incubation of Alpian, an app-based aspiring Swiss bank. In December 2021, REYL & Cie acquired a 40% stake in 1875 Finance, a Geneva-based multi-family office and independent asset manager with over CHF 12 billion of assets under management for private clients. REYL & Cie Ltd is licensed as a bank in Switzerland and performs its activities under the direct control of the Swiss Financial Market regulator (FINMA). Its subsidiaries are also regulated by the FCA in the UK, the CSSF in Luxembourg, the MFSA in Malta, the MAS in Singapore, the DFSA in Dubai and the SEC in the United States.

REYL Finance MEA is 100% owned by REYL & Cie. It was incorporated in the DIFC in 2015 and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). REYL Finance MEA is licensed to advise, manage and distribute collective investment funds as well as provide fund administration services. As of October 2022, REYL Finance MEA manages circa USD 4 billion of assets.

