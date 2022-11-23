Sun Life redeems Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that it completed the redemption of all of its outstanding $400 million principal amount of Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures.
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.27 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars
Sun Life Media and Investor Relations contacts:
Rajani Kamath
Yaniv Bitton
Associate Vice-President
Vice-President, Head of Investor
Corporate Communications
Relations & Capital Markets
647-515-7514
416-979-6496
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.