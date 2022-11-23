Roborock's S7 MaxV Ultra Wins TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2022 Award

The flagship robot vacuum is recognized among groundbreaking inventions that make the world better, smarter, and even a bit more fun

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , creator of ultra-intelligent robotic and cordless vacuum cleaners engineered to simplify everyday life is proud to share that the S7 MaxV Ultra has been selected as a recipient of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2022 Award. The innovative robot vacuum and mop with auto-empty dock was placed amongst the winners in the household categories, earning recognition for its self-sufficiency and hybrid cleaning capabilities.

"It is our hope that every product the Roborock team develops will create a better user experience, simplifying everyday chores while requiring very little user input," said Richard Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Roborock. "It is such an honor for TIME to acknowledge what sets Roborock apart and it is truly a testament to our brand's ability to continuously raise consumers' standards for household robotics."

The S7 MaxV Ultra is powered by Roborock's most advanced technologies to date to deliver a superior clean with ultimate convenience in mind. The auto-empty dock enables the robot vacuum to fill its own water tank, clean its own mop, and empties its own dustbin. Equipped with ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance System to accurately clean around objects in its path and VibraRise mopping system to lift its mop when carpet is detected, the S7 MaxV Ultra is designed to provide users with an uninterrupted cleaning session with minimal interventions.

The S7 MaxV Ultra is one of Roborock's most dignified flagship products, earning numerous accolades such as 14 "Best of CES" recognitions like Digital Trends' Top Tech CES 2022, and stamps of approval from Rolling Stone, Reddot, TechRadar, and more.

The S7 MaxV Ultra is currently available for purchase on Roborock's web store and Amazon storefront for $1399.99. Consumers can purchase the robot vacuum at a 24% discount from Black Friday through December 4, 2022, for $1059.99. To learn more, please visit us.roborock.com .

About Roborock

Roborock is committed to innovation in researching, developing, and producing home cleaning devices, particularly robotic, cordless, and wet/ dry vacuum cleaners. Every Roborock product has been designed with an eye on solving genuine problems, so Roborock customers can live better lives. Currently, Roborock is available in more than 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://us.roborock.com/ .

