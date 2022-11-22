IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performio, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) provider, announced today that it has launched a new office based in London to support its rapidly growing customer base in Europe and the Middle East.

Performio Accelerates Growth with New London Office and Launch of German Datacenter (PRNewswire)

Performio customers in Europe will now benefit from using Performio's ICM SaaS solution hosted in Frankfurt, Germany. This datacenter will improve the Performio service through better scalability, faster performance, and improved uptime for Performio's European customers. Performio's investment in a new datacenter will also enable customers to better comply with the growing data privacy and security standards necessary to support citizen data in the European economic area.

Performio now has a local team based in London to support its growing European customer base led by James Porter, Head of Sales EMEA. James has deep experience in ICM and has worked with leading enterprise companies across EMEA and APAC to deliver successful projects and fully automate their sales compensation processes.

"EMEA has already been a rapidly growing market for Performio, so we are very excited to have a dedicated operation here now," said James Porter. "Our customers in the region have always been receptive to our deep experience working with globally-recognised brands combined with the flexibility and support they don't usually receive with some of the larger legacy players."

"Performio is thrilled to launch our new formal EMEA presence," said Grayson Morris, CEO of Performio. "While we have served this market for many years, the growing appetite for Incentive Compensation Management solutions warranted the investment in building a team based in Europe to better support our customers in the EMEA region."

Customers choose to partner with Performio because of our ability to serve customers who have complexity in incentive compensation plans, processes, and strategies. Performio's deep expertise and demonstrated history of success with some of the largest global enterprises in Banking, Manufacturing, SaaS, Distribution, Telecommunications, and Media allows us to provide strategic guidance on incentive compensation management.

"Our incentive compensation process was very time consuming to manage for a very large sales team and every time we needed to make a change to the comp plans, it required professional services support, which cost us a lot of money," said Tara Kelly, Global Order to Cash Operations Manager at Ireland-based WP Engine. "Partnering with Performio eliminated this pain and has been an invaluable investment. We are very happy that they now have a local presence in the UK."

About Performio

Performio is the only Incentive Compensation Management provider that drives business performance with a product built to handle complexity, a team of dedicated experts, and a proven track record of long-term global success. Performio's product is used by large global enterprises and growing mid-market companies such as Zurich Insurance, Contentful, Talkwalker, Relex, and WP Engine. Performio's feature-rich cloud application enables enterprises to automate their sales compensation calculations, provide increased transparency to their sales reps, and adapt to changing market conditions with confidence. For more information, visit www.performio.co .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Performio