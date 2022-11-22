MetroPlusHealth to Distribute 7,000 Bags of Produce to New Yorkers in Need for the Holidays

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroPlusHealth, New York City's high-quality and affordable health plan, is distributing 7,000 bags of produce to New Yorkers in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. In partnership with several other community organizations, the initiative will reach communities across the five boroughs, addressing food insecurity and rising grocery costs.

The produce bag will feed a family of four and includes more than ten pounds of Thanksgiving meal essentials, including potatoes, onions, apples, and carrots. Community members do not need to sign up ahead to receive a bag and can pick one up at 100+ events across the City until November 28.

Upcoming Events:

NYC Health + Hospitals/ Kings County – November 22 , from 1 pm - 3 pm

NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan – November 22 , from 10 am – 2 pm

MetroPlusHealth Flushing Community Officer – November 22 , from 2 pm – 4 pm

MetroPlusHealth Jackson Heights Community Office – November 22 , from 1 pm – 3 pm

Community Health Center of Richmond – November 22 , from 11 am – 3 pm

James Monroe IPRHE Older Adult Senior Center – November 23 , from 10 am - 12 pm

Elmhurst IPRHE Older Adult Senior Center – November 23 , from 10 am - 12 pm

Betances IPRHE Older Adult Senior Center – November 23 , from 10 am – 12 pm

"Food is medicine. Healthy, nutritious meals improve health outcomes," said Roger Milliner, Chief Growth Officer at MetroPlusHealth. "Every day, our work ensures that New Yorkers have access to food, and with the holidays here, it can be difficult for so many. We hope we can ease the burdens of the families and communities we serve in this small way."

Earlier this year, MetroPlusHealth announced a free medically tailored meal service in collaboration with God's Love We Deliver. Aimed at improving overall health outcomes, the no-cost program is open to eligible Medicaid members living with chronic illnesses. In August, the insurer announced its $0 dietitian benefit expansion for City workers enrolled in its Gold Plan. MetroPlusHealth is the first commercial insurance provider in the country to offer free dietitian visits.

To learn more about MetroPlusHealth and its initiatives, visit http://www.metroplus.org.

About MetroPlusHealth

Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth has helped the people of New York City get quality health care at little to no cost. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 689,500 New Yorkers, and its commercial and government-sponsored plans meet the needs of individuals, families, and workforces. The MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages and is as diverse as the great City it serves. MetroPlusHealth is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system. For more information, visit metroplus.org. Join the conversation on social media at @metroplushealth.

