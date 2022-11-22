Marriott Bonvoy Champions Football Fandom with VIP Experiences at Super Bowl LVII

These once-in-a-lifetime packages will grant members unrivaled access to the game in Phoenix as part of "This is Where We Fan" season-long program

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott's award-winning travel program, is launching Super Bowl LVII experiences on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiential platform that will make winning members the envy among friends and fans alike. The spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime experiences will give NFL superfans exclusive access to the biggest weekend in football. It is all part of Marriott Bonvoy's "This is Where We Fan" program celebrating the endless passion members have for football.

Starting today, Marriott Bonvoy Moments will offer multiple exclusive Super Bowl LVII packages that will allow members to experience Phoenix like true VIPs. These include many new experiences for 2023 highlighted by the chance to meet current players and NFL Legends, get styled by one of the most fashionable players in the NFL to walk the red carpet at NFL Honors, gain field access at Super Bowl LVII, and even attend Super Bowl LVII with stadium and suite tickets.

"Marriott Bonvoy has proudly celebrated its guests' passion for travel and football since 2016 and are excited to announce new once-in-a-lifetime experiences for Super Bowl LVII that spotlight the power of fandom," said Jackie McAllister, Vice President, Loyalty Brand & Moments Marketing at Marriott International. "Thanks to our long-time relationship with the NFL, our members can redeem points to access the biggest moments of the 2022-23 NFL season, something that no other travel program can offer."

Marriott Bonvoy Moments gives members the chance to use points earned from travel at nearly 8,200 hotels and everyday activities, such as cobrand credit card purchases, ridesharing, or food delivery, to bid for the chance to take part in exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences all over the globe. Members may redeem their points for either fixed-price experiences or use them to bid on packages through auctions.

Super Bowl LVII Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences available starting today include:

VIP Styling Session by an NFL Star and Access to The Biggest Events At Super Bowl LVII (1x package available): Experience a VIP weekend in Phoenix , starting with a one-on-one styling session leading up to Super Bowl LVII week, where one of the most fashion-forward NFL stars will help put together signature looks based on your personal style to help you get ready for all things Super Bowl LVII Weekend. This experience also includes walking the star-studded red carpet at NFL Honors, the league's annual awards show recognizing the NFL's best players, performances, and plays from 2022 along with suite tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

Pregame field access + Super Bowl LVII Stadium Suite Tickets (1x package available): Kick off this bucket list experience with the ultimate pregame access to Super Bowl LVII and enjoy the game afterward from a stadium suite.

Super Bowl LVII Stadium Suite Tickets + Postgame field access (1x package available): After watching the game from a suite, see what championship confetti looks like firsthand as you feel the turf under your feet with your postgame field access.

Super Bowl LVII Stadium Suite Tickets + Gameday Brunch (1x package available): Kick off the weekend in Phoenix with a brunch with fellow Marriott Bonvoy members to talk football. Then take in the biggest game of the year from a stadium suite.

Super Bowl LVII Upper-Level Stadium Tickets + Gameday Brunch (5x packages available): Start Super Bowl LVII weekend like a true VIP in Phoenix with a brunch with fellow Marriott Bonvoy members to talk football and get revved up for kick-off. Then take in the biggest game of the year from upper-level stadium seats.

Tickets to Courtyard House presented by Visa, exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy Visa Cardholders (150x packages available): See and be seen with some of the greatest names in the NFL at this exclusive pregame party which includes premium food, drinks, and a live, intimate performance by a soon-to-be-announced artist. Mingle with fellow football fanatics generating excitement about the upcoming game as you kick off this epic weekend in style. Members must be a Marriott Bonvoy Visa cardholder to redeem these packages.

Marriott Bonvoy has been offering its members unparalleled access to the NFL's most coveted events since 2016. To bid on one of the Super Bowl LVII experiences, or to find out what else Marriott Bonvoy Moments has to offer, visit www.Moments.MarriottBonvoy.com/

