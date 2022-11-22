InventHelp Inventor Develops Hookah Bowl (MBQ-235)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am an avid Hookah smoker, but hate how tedious packing the bowl and cleaning the unit can be. I can only imaging the hassle it is for business, so I wanted to create an easier way" said inventor from New York, NY.

EXPEND DA BOWL is a new product for hookah smokers. This innovative patent-pending invention would spare a smoker the time and effort associated with packing a bowl with tobacco prior to smoking and with cleaning the bowl after use, which would ultimately enhance convenience. This would save time and effort and would prevent a mess, which would enhance convenience. Could be offered in small and large sizes.

The original design was submitted to the New York sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

