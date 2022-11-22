IGT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 13, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of International Game Technology PLC Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 16, 2018 to August 29, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 13, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that International Game Technology PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) IGT overstated its compliance with gaming and lottery laws and applicable regulations; (ii) IGT and/or one or more of its current and/or former subsidiaries engaged in illegal gambling operations; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its current and/or former subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation and significant related costs; (iv) the Company downplayed the full scope and severity of its financial exposure to, and/or liabilities in connection with, the lawsuit filed against IGT's subsidiary in April of 2018; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in IGT you have until December 13, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased IGT securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

For additional information about the IGT lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

