Fight Hunger with Feeding America and its Partners this Holiday Season

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National partners of Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, are supporting neighbors in need during this busy holiday season. Several Feeding America partners, including BMW, Crocs, JCPenney, Maverik, NBCUniversal, Southeastern Grocers, TUMS, and Turkey on the Table are giving back to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal.

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America) (PRNewswire)

The Feeding America nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs has been on the front lines responding to increased demand for food assistance this year, especially in the face of rising food prices. Nearly 34 million people, including more than 9 million children, are food insecure, and 1 out of 6 people turned to the charitable food sector for help in 2021.

"For millions of people, the holiday season can look very different as they turn to food banks to help provide nourishment for their families," said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America. "We are grateful to our many partners for their commitment to fighting hunger and for helping to provide everyone an opportunity to give back this holiday season."

Here are the many ways shoppers can help fight hunger during this giving season:

BMW . During the BMW Drive to End Hunger event , BMW will be donating 200 meals* to Feeding America for every BMW purchased at participating dealerships through November 30, 2022 . During the BMW Drive to End Hunger event

Crocs . When customers complete a purchase on Crocs.com or in one of Crocs' U.S. retail stores, they can add a donation amount of their choosing. Due to their ongoing commitment to providing comfort directly back into their local communities, as well as dedicated employees and customers, Crocs has already donated over 20 million meals* to Feeding America. When customers complete a purchase on Crocs.com or in one of Crocs' U.S. retail stores, they can add a donation amount of their choosing. Due to their ongoing commitment to providing comfort directly back into their local communities, as well as dedicated employees and customers, Crocs has already donated over 20 million meals* to Feeding America.

JCPenney . This holiday season, JCPenney will kick off a three-year, $500,000 commitment to Feeding America in support of child hunger initiatives like the summer food program, school pantry program and after-school food programs. JCPenney will initiate the partnership with a $50,000 donation to Feeding America during the JCP Live Holiday Spectacular on December 1, 2022 , a Facebook Live featuring the Backstreet Boys. During the event, viewers will see the Backstreet Boys play holiday-inspired games, sing along as they perform holiday music from their new album, 'A Very Backstreet Christmas', and watch along as JCPenney unlocks up to an additional $25,000 in donations. This holiday season, JCPenney will kick off a three-year,commitment to Feeding America in support of child hunger initiatives like the summer food program, school pantry program and after-school food programs. JCPenney will initiate the partnership with adonation to Feeding America during the JCP Live Holiday Spectacular on, a Facebook Live featuring the Backstreet Boys. During the event, viewers will see the Backstreet Boys play holiday-inspired games, sing along as they perform holiday music from their new album, 'A Very Backstreet Christmas', and watch along as JCPenney unlocks up to an additionalin donations.

December 15, 2022 , Maverik's customers and team members will once again round up their cash and credit transactions to the nearest dollar (or more) to help fight hunger and benefit Feeding America network food banks across their 12-state footprint. During the Maverik Register Round-Up, debit and credit transactions will have the option to round up to the nearest dollar or any incremental amount up to $999.99 . Maverik is kicking off the campaign with a $50,000 gift to Feeding America. Maverik . Through, Maverik's customers and team members will once again round up their cash and credit transactions to the nearest dollar (or more) to help fight hunger and benefit Feeding America network food banks across their 12-state footprint. During the Maverik Register Round-Up, debit and credit transactions will have the option to round up to the nearest dollar or any incremental amount up to. Maverik is kicking off the campaign with agift to Feeding America.

NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal , in partnership with Progressive and Xfinity, is encouraging viewers to give back this holiday season through their Family is Universal campaign. Thanks to Comcast's Symphony efforts, the initiative will be seen across the company's holiday celebrations to raise money for Feeding America. Featuring QR technology, families can make a donation – reminding us of the meaning of holiday traditions. NBCUniversalin partnership with Progressive and Xfinity, is encouraging viewers to give back this holiday season through their Family is Universal campaign. Thanks to Comcast's Symphony efforts, the initiative will be seen across the company's holiday celebrations to raise money for Feeding America. Featuring QR technology, families can make a donation – reminding us of the meaning of holiday traditions.

Southeastern Grocers . From November 23 through December 27, 2022 , Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will conduct a register roundup campaign. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie customers are encouraged to help support neighbors in need by rounding up their grocery total to the nearest dollar or by making a donation of their choice. All donations will support local Feeding America network food banks in communities throughout SEG's five-state footprint. From, Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will conduct a register roundup campaign. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie customers are encouraged to help support neighbors in need by rounding up their grocery total to the nearest dollar or by making a donation of their choice. All donations will support local Feeding America network food banks in communities throughout SEG's five-state footprint.

TUMS . Through January 31, 2023 , Tums will donate one meal* for every purchase up to 2 million meals. To kick-off the campaign, Tums made a $50,000 donation to Feeding America. Through, Tums will donate one meal* for every purchase up to 2 million meals. To kick-off the campaign, Tums made adonation to Feeding America.

Turkey on the Table. Turkey on the Table is committed to spreading gratitude and giving nationwide through its book and family activity. For every turkey purchased, Turkey on the Table will donate 10 meals* to Feeding America. On their website, shoppers will also have the chance to make an additional donation to Feeding America to help provide meals to people facing hunger. To date, Turkey on the Table has helped provide more than one million meals to Feeding America. Turkey on the Table is available on Amazon. on the Table is committed to spreading gratitude and giving nationwide through its book and family activity. For every turkey purchased,on the Table will donate 10 meals* to Feeding America. On their website, shoppers will also have the chance to make an additional donation to Feeding America to help provide meals to people facing hunger. To date,on the Table has helped provide more than one million meals to Feeding America.on the Table is available on Amazon.

People can help fight hunger this holiday season in other ways, such as volunteering, making a donation or engaging on social media. Contact your local food bank to see how you can help during the holidays and beyond. For more information on ways you can fight hunger year-round, visit feedingamerica.org.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

Contact

Zuani Villarreal

Feeding America

312.641.6532

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.2 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Feeding America