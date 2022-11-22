EVA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Enviva Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 21, 2019 to October 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Enviva Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Enviva had misrepresented the environmental sustainability of its wood pellet production and procurement; (ii) Enviva had similarly overstated the true measure of cash flow generated by the Company's platform; (iii) accordingly, Enviva had misrepresented its business model and the Company's ability to achieve the level of growth that defendants had represented to investors; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Enviva you have until January 3, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Enviva securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the EVA lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/enviva-class-action-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=33905&from=4.

