Palomino RV selects Garmin ONE solution to outfit Pause trailers

State-of-the-art camping trailer will be fully integrated with Garmin technology including navigation, entertainment and digital switching

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced that Palomino RV has selected the Garmin ONE (Operation, Navigation, Entertainment) solution to power its off-road ready Pause line of travel trailers. Garmin ONE provides the 26-foot trailer with a fully integrated RV experience that offers easy control of camper systems such as lighting, temperature and power – along with superior navigation and a top-of-the-line entertainment system – all designed for adventure seekers that want to rough it in style.

"The Garmin ONE system serves as the command center of the camper and provides a superior experience for anybody wanting to take a vacation in the great outdoors," said David Dunn, Garmin sr. director of marine and RV sales. "We're very proud of this solution, which combines state-of-the-art technology from Garmin. It's a great example of how we're committed to providing cutting edge RV products and support."

Integrated RV operations

The Pause by Palomino features a 20-foot, 8-inch body with a heavy-duty Huck-Rivet aluminum frame and independent air ride suspension, perfect to withstand even the most demanding adventures through rough terrain. The Garmin ONE system compliments the trailer's style and utility with easy, intuitive touchscreen control and monitoring from the Vieo™ RV infotainment system. Travelers can utilize the 8-inch display to access all connected systems on-board, which are controlled by an EmpirBus digital switching system and includes the trailer's lighting, awnings, climate control, water tanks, batteries and more. For the ultimate convenience, users can download the Garmin RV Controls app to control systems from their compatible smartphone or tablet.

Garmin navigation

Garmin GPS helps users navigate the journey, allowing adventure-seekers to enjoy the most scenic and venturesome routes and identify unexpected terrain on the road. The Vieo system takes the size and weight of the trailer into account to find a suggested route1. When paired with the Garmin Drive™ app, travelers can access real-time traffic2 updates and weather information. A TOPO map SD card is included to help navigate journeys that go off the beaten path. Drivers can also keep their hands on the wheel by utilizing the system's voice command technology.

Premium entertainment

With audio and streaming technology from Fusion, a Garmin brand, the Vieo infotainment system also provides the convenience and clarity of Wi-Fi® audio streaming no matter where the trailer is parked. The system's premium speakers are ruggedly built to withstand punishing weather and travel over rough terrain. Users can download the Fusion-Link™ app to use a compatible smartphone as a wireless remote to ensure the beat never stops.

To learn more about the Pause by Palomino, visit palominoRV.com, and to learn more about the Garmin ONE system, visit garmin.com/RVOEM.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the automotive industry and become essential to the lives of drivers, commuters and motorists of all types. Committed to designing user-friendly, purpose-built portable navigation solutions that enhance every drive, ride and adventure, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garmin on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

About Palomino RV

Palomino RV is a division of Forest River® RV, Inc., one of the largest manufacturers of quality RVs, pontoon boats, cargo trailers and commercial vehicles. For more information, visit palominoRV.com.

1Not available in all areas. Entering your RV or trailer profile characteristics does not guarantee your RV's characteristics will be accounted for in all route suggestions. Always defer to all posted road signs and road conditions.

2To use the live traffic and weather features, users must download the Garmin Drive app to their compatible smartphone enabled with Bluetooth and GPS.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Fusion are registered trademarks and Garmin Drive and Vieo are trademarks of Garmin, Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

