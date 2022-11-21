InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Powered Wheelchair (KXX 359)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother is partially disabled and needed a better mobility aid for daily living," said an inventor, from Johnson City, Tenn., "so I invented the MORE THAN A WHEELCHAIR. My design would not limit your traveling to just concrete and asphalt and it could reduce your dependence upon others."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a compact alternative to traditional powered wheelchairs and scooters. In doing so, it can be utilized on a variety of terrain. As a result, it increases freedom and independence and it provides added safety, convenience and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to maneuver so it is ideal for individuals who are able to walk but require moderate levels of assistance for daily living.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-KXX-359, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp