Encompass Health announces plans to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it plans to build a freestanding, 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida. The hospital will be located at the southwest corner of Williamson Boulevard and Strickland Range Road.

Complementing local acute care services, the future hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition to 24‑hour nursing care, this hospital will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care will be provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

The hospital will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, pharmacy and therapy courtyard.

"We are excited to expand our rehabilitation services on Florida's Atlantic coast to provide much-needed rehabilitative services to individuals in the Daytona Beach area," said Lori Bedard, president of Encompass Health's Southeast region. "We remain committed to making a difference in the communities we serve by improving access to high-quality, individualized rehabilitative care, and this new hospital will allow even more residents to receive specialized care close to home."

Encompass Health currently has 19 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Florida and has announced plans to open an additional seven hospitals in the state over the next several years.

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 153 hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

