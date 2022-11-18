WHITNEY FRASER WINS SILVER FOR FEMALE EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

Cloudastructure VP of Sales recognized in international competition

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Stevie Awards™ for Women in Business international competition announced that Cloudastructure's Whitney Fraser has won the Silver for Female Executive of the Year.

Cloudastructure Logo (PRNewswire)

"It takes a lot to be Female Executive of the Year. First you have to be Executive of the Year." CRO Lauren OBrien

One of the youngest finalists in the competition, Fraser's award is something of a coup for the VP and sales executive, considering more than 80% of the finalists were C-Suite executives. But the win is well earned: within eight months of joining Cloudastructure, Fraser closed two multi-million dollar enterprise deals and ramped up Cloudastructure's bookings by 700% within months. Her quest to succeed helped to carry the cloud-based AI security company's engineering and design in an entirely new direction.

CRO Lauren O'Brien commented, "It takes a lot to be Female Executive of the Year. First you have to be Executive of the Year: working tirelessly past all competition, applying ingenuity and drive that ultimately transform into unprecedented results. Then add in another full-time schedule, usually as a wife and a mother, and ensure you meet the expectations of those who matter most to you. Whitney did all of those things, and the award couldn't have gone to anyone more deserving."

Whitney Fraser responded, "I once again offer my heartfelt thanks to the judges, my team, my bosses and everyone at Cloudastructure, because it always takes a team that is truly behind you to achieve individual results. I'm lucky to have that, and therefore I share this award with all of them."

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run worldwide.

About Cloudastructure:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's 21st century award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, a seamless remote guarding solution, IoT cybersecurity, and smart parking. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloudastructure, Inc