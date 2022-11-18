Vitesco Technologies Honored for Creating a Culture of Inclusion

Vitesco Technologies honored to receive the Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion and Advancement's (CADIA) Creating Inclusive Culture Award

Award recognizes company's commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment for all employees

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitesco Technologies was recognized from among its automotive peers today with an award from the Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion and Advancement's (CADIA) for its ongoing efforts toward creating a culture of inclusion while pursuing its role as a leading international provider of modern powertrain technologies and electric mobility solutions.

Vitesco Technologies’ Trisha Sokol, head of human relations, United States & Canada, Florencia Stanfield, chief diversity officer and Martin Abdulahad, electrification technologies sales manager accept Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion and Advancement’s (CADIA) Creating Inclusive Culture Award on behalf of the company. Photo Credit: CADIA/Nadir Ali (PRNewswire)

Vitesco Technologies was specifically recognized during CADIA's 2nd Annual Impact Awards celebration for making strides in creating an inclusive culture where individuals are encouraged and supported in their ability to show up in the workplace as their authentic selves.

"As a newer company, we have embraced the opportunity to create a culture that reflects our company values in daily practice," said Vitesco Technologies Chief Diversity Officer Florencia Stanfield. "One aspect of how we express our culture is to ensure all of our employees can confidently come to work with the psychological safety for personal expression. We believe our people make the difference, and we want everyone to feel that support in offering their contributions to the company."

This past year, Vitesco Technologies instituted several actions as part of its DE&I goals in support of diversity and its culture of inclusion. These took on many forms including unconscious bias awareness training for company managers; the establishment of nearly a dozen employee resource groups reflecting diverse employee perspectives across gender, race, nationality and age; a requirement for an individual employee diversity goal as part of annual performance reviews in North America; establishing HR guidelines for driving diverse candidate pools for hires; and increased communication channels between employees and leadership.

"We choose to define success across multiple dimensions of our business," explained Vitesco Technologies North America CEO Sandy Stojkovski. "We want to continue our successful transformation into a leading and sustainable cutting edge powertrain supplier with our global customers, and we want to do it as an employer of choice. Our employees are the foundation of our success, and Vitesco Technologies will continue to achieve its goals by enabling all our talent to fulfill their fullest potential."

Since being spin-off from Continental in September 2021 and the resulting stock market listing, Vitesco Technologies has been an independent group with some 37,000 employees at around 50 locations worldwide.

The CADIA Impact Awards recognize excellence and a commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the automotive industry. This year, both a team and individual awards were presented in four categories: Leadership Commitment, Systemic Change, Champion for Diverse Talent, and Creating Inclusive Cultures. Winners for these awards were chosen by a panel of judges.

Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge powertrain systems for sustainable transport solutions. With the help of intelligent system solutions and components for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion systems, Vitesco Technologies makes clean, efficient, and affordable transport a reality. The product portfolio includes electric drives, electronic control units, sensors and actuators, and exhaust aftertreatment solutions. In 2021, Vitesco Technologies generated sales of €8.3 billion. It employs nearly 37,000 people at around 50 sites. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.

