Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22). The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021).
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$115.9 million for the quarter or US$2.93 per share, as compared to a net profit of US$104.0 million or earnings per share of US$2.45 in 3Q19. Excluding special items, comprised of an unrealized mark-to-market net gain of US$0.9 million related to the Company's convertible notes as well as changes in the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$115.1 million or US$2.91 per share.
- Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$143.7 million for the quarter and a 17.8% operating margin, compared to an operating profit of US$132.9 million and an operating margin of 18.8% in 3Q19.
- Total revenues for 3Q22 increased 14.3% to US$809.4 million, as compared to 3Q19 revenues. Yields increased 12.1% to 14.1 cents and revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 15.0% to 12.8 cents.
- Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 16.4% from 9.0 cents in 3Q19 to 10.5 cents in 3Q22, driven by higher fuel prices. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased 5.3% in the quarter to 5.9 cents, as compared to 3Q19.
- Passenger traffic, measured in terms of revenue passenger mile (RPMs), increased by 0.8% compared to 3Q19, while capacity (ASMs) decreased by 0.6%. As a result, load factors for the quarter increased by 1.2 percentage points to 86.8%.
- During the quarter, the Company started operations in one new route — Felipe Angeles International Airport in Mexico City.
- The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.1 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represents 42% of the last twelve months' revenues.
- The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.7 billion.
- During the quarter, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 95 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 18 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 86.6% and a flight completion factor of 99.5%.
Subsequent Events
- In October, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 and expects to receive one additional aircraft in November, to end the year with a total fleet of 97 aircraft.
- In October, Copa Airlines was recognized by Skytrax – for the seventh consecutive year – as the "Best Airline in Central America and the Caribbean" and as the "Best Airline Staff in Central America and the Caribbean."
Consolidated Financial
3Q22
3Q19 (3)
Variance
2Q22
Variance vs. 2Q22
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)
2,755
2,703
1.9 %
2,481
11.1 %
Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)
4,190
3,946
6.2 %
3,796
10.4 %
RPMs (millions)
5,508
5,466
0.8 %
5,047
9.1 %
ASMs (millions)
6,344
6,383
-0.6 %
5,955
6.5 %
Load Factor
86.8 %
85.6 %
1.2 p.p.
84.8 %
2.1 p.p.
Yield (US$ Cents)
14.1
12.5
12.1 %
13.0
8.0 %
PRASM (US$ Cents)
12.2
10.7
13.7 %
11.0
10.6 %
RASM (US$ Cents)
12.8
11.1
15.0 %
11.6
9.6 %
CASM (US$ Cents)
10.5
9.0
16.4 %
10.9
-4.0 %
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
5.9
6.2
-5.3 %
6.0
-1.1 %
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)
75.7
82.0
-7.7 %
71.5
5.9 %
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)
3.81
2.16
76.6 %
4.14
-8.0 %
Average Length of Haul (miles)
1,999
2,022
-1.1 %
2,034
-1.7 %
Average Stage Length (miles)
1,265
1,295
-2.3 %
1,273
-0.7 %
Departures
31,484
33,373
-5.7 %
29,369
7.2 %
Block Hours
102,027
109,614
-6.9 %
95,315
7.0 %
Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) (2)
11.8
11.5
3.0 %
11.5
2.9 %
Operating Revenues (US$ millions)
809.4
708.2
14.3 %
693.4
16.7 %
Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
143.7
132.9
8.1 %
42.3
240.0 %
Operating Margin
17.8 %
18.8 %
-1.0 p.p.
6.1 %
11.7 p.p.
Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
115.9
104.0
11.5 %
124.1
-6.6 %
Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
115.1
104.0
10.7 %
13.2
773.8 %
Basic EPS (US$)
2.93
2.45
19.7 %
3.01
-2.7 %
Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)
2.91
2.45
18.8 %
0.32
809.6 %
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)
39,589
42,487
-6.8 %
41,212
-3.9 %
(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
(2) Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage.
(3) The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 and 2021 of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL 3Q22 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:
https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results
3Q22 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Date:
November 17, 2022
Time:
11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)
Join by phone:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI09fdd12e99dd439db610429d1901849a
Webcast (listen-only):
Speakers:
Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer
José Montero, Chief Financial Officer
About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.
This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.
Copa Holdings, S.A.
Income Statement - IFRS
(US$ Thousands)
Unaudited
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
%
3Q22
3Q19
Change
2Q22
Change
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenue
774,230
685,337
13.0 %
656,943
17.9 %
Cargo and mail revenue
26,400
14,647
80.2 %
26,734
-1.2 %
Other operating revenue
8,815
8,226
7.2 %
9,718
-9.3 %
Total Operating Revenue
809,445
708,210
14.3 %
693,394
16.7 %
Operating Expenses
Fuel
291,528
177,603
64.1 %
295,952
-1.5 %
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
96,612
113,398
-14.8 %
88,995
8.6 %
Passenger servicing
18,881
26,204
-27.9 %
16,074
17.5 %
Airport facilities and handling charges
49,783
47,022
5.9 %
47,280
5.3 %
Sales and distribution
60,712
52,980
14.6 %
56,222
8.0 %
Maintenance, materials and repairs
23,577
30,632
-23.0 %
28,311
-16.7 %
Depreciation and amortization
68,813
72,876
-5.6 %
65,337
5.3 %
Flight operations
25,483
26,572
-4.1 %
24,068
5.9 %
Other operating and administrative expenses
30,363
28,047
8.3 %
28,894
5.1 %
Total Operating Expense
665,752
575,334
15.7 %
651,133
2.2 %
Operating Profit/(Loss)
143,692
132,876
8.1 %
42,261
240.0 %
Non-operating Income (Expense):
Finance cost
(22,528)
(12,696)
77.4 %
(21,270)
5.9 %
Finance income
4,546
6,121
-25.7 %
3,526
28.9 %
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
(3,335)
(9,641)
-65.4 %
(6,834)
-51.2 %
Net change in fair value of derivatives
1,575
-
-100.0 %
113,670
-98.6 %
Other non-operating income (expense)
4,230
(350)
-1307.8 %
(2,717)
-255.7 %
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
(15,513)
(16,567)
-6.4 %
86,375
-118.0 %
Profit before taxes
128,179
116,309
10.2 %
128,636
-0.4 %
Income tax expense
(12,241)
(12,332)
-0.7 %
(4,560)
168.4 %
Net Profit/(Loss)
115,939
103,978
11.5 %
124,076
-6.6 %
EPS
Basic
2.93
2.45
19.7 %
3.01
-2.7 %
Shares used for calculation:
Basic
39,588,984
42,487,355
-6.8 %
41,211,540
-3.9 %
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(US$ Thousands)
September 2022
December 2021
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
198,744
211,081
Short-term investments
752,812
806,340
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
951,557
1,017,421
-
Accounts receivable, net
155,571
90,618
Accounts receivable from related parties
2,159
1,832
Expendable parts and supplies, net
91,986
74,778
Prepaid expenses
45,418
31,148
Prepaid income tax
19,573
16,938
Other current assets
9,533
6,054
324,240
221,368
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,275,797
1,238,789
Long-term investments
168,114
199,670
Long-term prepaid expenses
11,987
6,727
Property and equipment, net
2,855,422
2,512,704
Right of use assets
186,887
166,328
Intangible, net
77,061
81,749
Deferred tax assets
30,941
28,196
Other Non-Current Assets
16,319
14,098
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
3,346,731
3,009,472
TOTAL ASSETS
4,622,529
4,248,261
LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
199,437
196,602
Current portion of lease liability
77,418
73,917
Accounts payable
148,469
112,596
Accounts payable to related parties
10,667
7,948
Air traffic liability
736,581
557,331
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
105,914
95,114
Taxes Payable
46,124
32,600
Employee benefits obligations
34,883
32,767
Income tax payable
14,569
3,835
Other Current Liabilities
819
786
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,374,881
1,113,496
Loans and borrowings long-term
1,323,182
1,229,031
Lease Liability
117,213
104,734
Net Defined Benefit Liability
7,043
7,670
Derivative financial instruments
159,845
268,338
Deferred tax Liabilities
23,853
18,782
Other long - term liabilities
220,941
206,813
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,852,077
1,835,368
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,226,958
2,948,864
EQUITY
-
Class A - 34,033,575 issued and 28,477,704 outstanding
21,327
21,289
Class B - 10,938,125
7,466
7,466
Additional Paid-In Capital
102,208
98,348
Treasury Stock
(344,541)
(176,902)
Retained Earnings
1,367,868
1,324,022
Net profit
259,773
43,844
Other comprehensive loss
(18,531)
(18,670)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,395,570
1,299,397
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
4,622,529
4,248,261
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the nine months ended September 30,
(In US$ thousands)
2022
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from (used in) operating activities
543,471
263,252
(75,298)
Cash flow used in investing activities
(387,334)
(140,844)
(2,333)
Cash flow (used in) from financing activities
(168,474)
48,758
141,162
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(12,337)
171,166
63,531
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
211,081
119,065
158,732
Cash and cash equivalents at September 30
$ 198,744
$ 290,231
$ 222,263
Short-term investments
752,812
901,645
644,137
Long-term investments
168,114
96,956
139,503
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at September 30
$ 1,119,670
$ 1,288,832
$ 1,005,903
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit
and Adjusted Net Profit
3Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q19
Operating Profit as Reported
$ 143,692
$ 59,010
$ 42,261
$ 132,876
Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal
$ 10,395
Adjusted Operating Profit
$ 143,692
$ 48,615
$ 42,261
$ 132,876
Net Profit as Reported
$ 115,939
$ 8,242
$ 124,076
$ 103,978
Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal
$ 10,395
Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives
$ (1,575)
$ 32,092
$ (113,670)
Add: Net change in fair value of financial investments
$ 699
$ 2,761
Adjusted Net Profit
$ 115,062
$ 29,939
$ 13,168
$ 103,978
Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS
3Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q19
Adjusted Net Profit
$ 115,062
$ (16,220)
$ 13,168
$ 103,978
Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS
39,589
42,651
41,212
42,487
Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)
$ 2.91
$ 0.70
$ 0.32
$ 2.45
Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM
Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)
3Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q19
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)
10.5
8.8
10.9
9.0
Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)
4.6
2.6
5.0
2.8
Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)
5.9
6.2
6.0
6.2
