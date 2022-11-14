Top 10 US Middle-Market M&A Firm, ACT Capital Advisors, Expands to Canada with Office in Vancouver

Canadian businesses benefit from increased cross-border M&A transactions and access to ACT's extensive network of US buyers.

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a nationwide mergers & acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce its new office in Vancouver, BC.

Managing Director Blake Ponuick will manage the Vancouver, BC office. Ponuick offers ACT clients a unique business-owner perspective, having founded and built numerous companies over the past 35 years. Blake has participated in and led several strategic acquisitions and exits of businesses he has founded or in which he was a principal. He has extensive experience advising business owners on mergers and acquisitions, value creation for exit strategies, restructurings/turnarounds, and capital raising, having raised more than $100 million.

"We're working with US buyers who want to expand operations cross-border into Canada, and I believe many Canadian companies can benefit from future exit opportunities in the US," said ACT Capital Advisors' CEO, Robert Hild. "We're excited to continue expanding our footprint across North America, ensuring successful outcomes for our clients."

"The Vancouver office will focus on supporting businesses across Canada looking at an exit strategy or strategic acquisition," said Ponuick. "On every engagement, our clients can expect the full support of our team, resources, and extensive database."

Since 1986, ACT Capital Advisors has completed cross-border transactions in Canada. A dedicated office will allow Canadian companies greater access to US markets of buyers and sellers.

ACT primarily serves the lower to middle market in sell-side and buy-side mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance. Clients have benefited from ACT's proven Auction Process resulting in an industry-leading 89.7% closing rate. Additionally, 80.25% of ACT clients sell for an average 21% premium over enterprise value.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & acquisitions firm representing middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 30-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $1.5 billion in wealth for its clients. ACT Capital Advisors Ranks 9th overall on Axial's List of Top 25 Lower Middle Market Investment Banks out of 930 investment banks. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com/.

