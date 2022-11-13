Canvas Medical Adds Included Health's JP Patil as Chief Product Officer and Announces Achieving HITRUST Security and Privacy Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas Medical , the EMR platform that enables clinician-developer collaboration to build differentiated care models, has added industry veteran JP Patil as Chief Product Officer. Patil was most recently Vice President, Data Platform at Included Health where he oversaw all aspects of how data is gathered, enriched, and applied to raise the standard of healthcare. As part of these efforts, Patil and his teams developed the systems to evaluate physician quality and understand how to match patients to physicians to create the best possible outcomes at the lowest cost. During his tenure at Included Health, Patil also ran the Care Platform team for over three years, creating the internal tools and systems that care coordinators and clinicians used to manage and deliver care to patients.

"Canvas is building a platform that we sorely needed at Included Health. Many of the new age healthcare providers that I worked with or talked to all had the same issues: the off-the-shelf EMR they were using limited the type of care they could provide, not amplify it," said Patil. "An EMR platform that empowers clinicians and developers to iterate and build the care models that best serve their patients and themselves is game changing for healthcare. Canvas has the right vision, platform foundation, and team to deliver."

"As a product leader at Grand Rounds and then Included, JP brings a wealth of knowledge and experience about building an EMR platform to serve both clinicians and the software developers who nurture those clinicians' tools," said Canvas CEO, Andrew Hines. "With the addition of JP to Canvas, we are in a great position to foster deeper, more strategic relationships with our customers and to continue building the product development organization that will scale with the growth of Canvas's customer base."

Additionally, Canvas is pleased to announce that its EMR platform has earned HITRUST CSF Certified status for information security by HITRUST, placing Canvas in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. This important third-party certification of the entire Canvas product and all of its processes and procedures demonstrate Canvas's commitment to information security and data privacy for its customers. This certification is often a requirement from customers engaging in advanced payment models with health plans.

"We at Canvas are humbled by the dependency our customers take on us," said CTO and Co-founder Beau Gunderson. "Anyone who's completed HITRUST CSF certification knows a stronger security posture is just one consequence of the process, and we wholeheartedly accept the responsibility of keeping up with the certification as the nature of threats and risk continuously evolves."

Canvas engages in a multitude of strategies to assess and improve the effectiveness of its platform and information security controls. Achieving HITRUST CSF certification demonstrates the high quality of its information risk management and compliance programs. In addition to HITRUST CSF certification, the company's EMR platform is ONC-Certified to ensure customers of the platform are able to meet the requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act.

About Canvas Medical

Canvas Medical, founded in 2015, provides the digital infrastructure for care delivery companies. Its offerings include an ONC-Certified EMR with intuitive care coordination and management workflows, a FHIR API and Workflow SDK that provide industry leading platform extensibility, and end-to-end RCM functionality. The company works with customers of all care models and verticals, from direct-to-consumer virtual care to at-risk complex care and everything in between. For more information about Canvas Medical, visit canvasmedical.com.

