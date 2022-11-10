THE HOWARD AND GEORGEANNA JONES FOUNDATION FOR REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE ANNOUNCES A $5,000 PRIZE OPPORTUNITY

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine in partnership with The O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University Law Center, is pleased to announce the Post-Dobbs Assisted Reproductive Technologies and the Law Writing Competition to encourage original writing on the impacts of the Dobbs decision on assisted reproductive technologies ("ART").

The Jones Foundation promotes the singular, historical vision and impact of IVF pioneers, Drs. Howard and Georgeanna Jones, and as part of its mission to advance scientific and medical research in the field of reproductive medicine, strives to educate the general public, scientific leaders, legislators, and public policy leaders to help make informed decisions regarding fertility treatment and reproductive medicine.

Entrants are invited to submit papers exploring how the June 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization may affect access to assisted reproductive technologies and considering what comes next. Preference will be given to papers that present an original perspective, provide analysis and insights, examine emerging questions, or that propose novel legal structures to engage with the impacts this decision may have on access to the ARTs.

For more information on competition rules, the deadline and submission of papers please visit the Jones Foundation website, www.jonesfound.org

"With the potential impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs on ART providers and patients rapidly unfolding in real-time, this competition is intended to provide an opportunity to explore these critical issues, raise public awareness of, and provide guidance on, future directions for the assisted reproductive technologies and those who provide and utilize them. said Robert W. Jones, Chairman of the Board. "We are especially pleased to present this opportunity in partnership with Georgetown University Law Center's O'Neill Institute for National and Global Heath Law," said Mr. Jones.

