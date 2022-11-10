Cunard Launches the Holiday Season with a Black Friday / Cyber Monday Promotion

Fares from $899, Onboard Credit up to $600 Per Stateroom, and 50% Reduced Deposit

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard kicks off the holiday season by offering travelers Black Friday / Cyber Monday promotions, available on select itineraries, sailing from September 2022 through January 2024. Voyages are available around the world on all three of Cunard's Queens – flagship Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth.

New voyage bookings from November 17 through December 2, 2022 will receive an onboard credit up to $600 per stateroom and 50% reduced deposit. Various itineraries include the brand's signature Transatlantic Crossing, exploring the great wilderness in Alaska, navigating through the Norwegian Fjords, celebrating the holidays at sea in the Caribbean and much more.

During the promotion, featured itineraries start at $899 per person include:

Transatlantic Crossing on flagship Queen Mary 2 , New York to Southampton, England , January 3-11, 2023 : eight nights at sea on this iconic journey across the North Atlantic offers the luxury of time away to disconnect and revitalize.





Alaska on Queen Elizabeth , roundtrip out of Vancouver , July 17-27, 2023 : ten nights through the storied waters of the Last Frontier, featuring the immense Hubbard Glacier and Glacier Bay National Park, with calls at Skagway , Juneau , Ketchikan and more.





The Norwegian Fjords on Queen Victoria , roundtrip out of Southampton , June 25 - July 2 , 2023: mesmerizing blue fjords and unbelievable waterfalls can be seen on this sailing, with calls at Kristiansand, Bergen, Geiranger, and Haugesund.





Golden Week in Japan on Queen Elizabeth , roundtrip out of Tokyo , April 28 - May 6, 2023 : explore the sacred temples of Busan in South Korea and Fukuoka on Japan's Kyushu Island during this eight-night sailing.





Australia's Gardening Journey on Queen Elizabeth , roundtrip out of Melbourne , Feb 4-11, 2023 : seven nights down under to indulge one's love of gardening with experts in the field while visiting ports such as Adelaide , Hobart, and Port Arthur.

* Promo Code: RD8; offers apply to the first two guests per booking.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard Line at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource Cruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in early 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

