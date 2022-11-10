Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, 2022, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 1, 2022.

BorgWarner Logo (PRNewsfoto/BorgWarner)
BorgWarner Logo (PRNewsfoto/BorgWarner)(PRNewswire)

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borgwarner-declares-quarterly-dividend-301673130.html

SOURCE BorgWarner

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.