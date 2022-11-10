The Ad Council Appoints 18 New Members to its Board of Directors

Esteemed senior marketing and media executives join the organization's leadership to drive impact on the country's most pressing social issues

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, America's leader in using the power of communications to drive social impact, elected 18 new members to its Board of Directors during its fall meeting held earlier this week with both virtual and in-person elements. The non-profit organization's Board is chaired by Jacki Kelley, CEO, Americas, dentsu. Vice Chairs include Tara Walpert Levy, VP, Americas, YouTube and Diego Scotti, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Verizon.

Since its inception, the Ad Council has been at the forefront of driving the communications industry's efforts toward positive social change. Its Board of Directors is comprised of an esteemed group of senior marketing and media executives whose talent, insights and financial support ensure that the Ad Council's campaigns are effective and impactful. In addition to spearheading the nonprofit's historic COVID-19 Vaccine Education initiative, the Ad Council's Board of Directors are now working closely with the organization's leadership to lead the communications industry's efforts to address the country's unprecedented mental health crisis.

New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:

Heidi Andersen , Chief Revenue Officer, Nextdoor

Elizabeth Brady , EVP, Chief Marketing, Customer & Communications Officer, Allstate

Marc Brodherson , Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

Jill Cress , Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, H&R Block

Denise Dresser , Global CRO CMT, Salesforce

Jamie Gutfreund , Global Chief Marketing Officer, Whalar

Cathy Hackl , Chief Metaverse Officer, Journey

Chrissie Hanson , Chief Executive Officer, OMD USA

Tariq Hassan , Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's USA

Jean-Paul Jansen , Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Care North America

Alice McKown , Publisher + Chief Revenue Officer, The Atlantic

Travis Montaque , Co-Founder & CEO, Group Black and Founder & CEO of Holler

Brett O'Brien , Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay North America

James Rooke , President, Comcast Advertising

David Roter , VP, Global Solutions, Snap

Deb Stambaugh , Chief Marketing Officer, Quantcast

Tyler Turnbull , Global CEO, FCB

Jennifer Wilson , SVP, Enterprise Brand and Marketing, Lowe's Companies, Inc.

"Each member of our Board is an integral part of the fabric of the Ad Council and a driving force behind the impact we make year after year. Through their passion, talent and resources, our work will continue to make significant strides across a multitude of critical social issues," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council.

A complete list of the Ad Council Board of Directors is available on the organization's website.

