Finturf Partners with Varidi to Offer Healthcare Providers Guaranteed Financing for Their Customers

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finturf, a multi-lender point-of-sale financing platform, announced today that it is partnering with Varidi to help healthcare providers offer payment plans to underserved and credit-challenged consumers.

Finturf's digital ecosystem connects medical providers to a wide portfolio of lending and consumer financing products, helping medical practices service more patients while increasing their sales.

Varidi's Payment Guarantee plan approves 100% of eligible patients for medical care pay-over-time plans. Regardless of credit, every applicant is approved for Varidi's Payment Guarantee. As a result, patients no longer have to forgo treatment, and medical providers can serve more clients.

Through the partnership, patients will have more accessibility to medical care and flexible payment options. Medical providers will also benefit from an in-house payment solution that offers 100% approvals with zero rejections and zero risk for the provider, as Varidi covers the cost of missed payments and defaults.

The partnership will resonate with healthcare providers who need financing solutions combined with pay-over-time options for patients with lower credit scores.

"With the addition of Varidi to our lender waterfall, our qualifying medical partners can now offer a payment plan to virtually every patient," stated Stephen Pool, VP of Partnerships at Finturf. "With our partnership with Varidi, medical practices who have denied patients for financing due to creditworthiness now have the option to provide care."

"Adding Finturf to our network of financing platforms is a huge win for Varidi," said Stephen Johnson, Executive Vice President at Varidi. "Our goal has always been to align ourselves with sophisticated lending solutions that can help medical and dental communities help more patients accept treatment. We believe Finturf is the ideal fit, and we believe our 100% approval solution will complement their lending network perfectly."

About Varidi

Since 2017, Varidi has made more treatments possible with guaranteed pay-over-time financing options for patients. With their Payment Guarantee, Varidi helps patients who can't qualify for traditional financing access funds for medical care with zero credit impact. Additionally, Varidi offers payment plans that fit each patient's unique needs, budget, and creditworthiness.

Additionally, Varidi also helps healthcare practitioners serve more clients without any added risk. Through Varidi, medical providers no longer need to turn down patients. Instead, health professionals can help every patient afford treatment. Even if the patient defaults, the medical provider is guaranteed payment for services rendered.

