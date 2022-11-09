Ball Corporation Announces Pricing of $750 Million of Senior Notes

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation ("Ball") (NYSE: BALL) announced today that it priced an underwritten public offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% Senior Notes due 2028 (the " Notes "). The offering is expected to close on November 25, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and other factors.

Ball intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay approximately $528 million in principal amount of its outstanding 4.375% Euro denominated Senior Notes, plus any premium and accrued and unpaid interest, on or before their maturity in December 2023 and approximately $200 million in outstanding borrowings under its U.S. dollar revolving credit facility, without a reduction in commitment. The exact allocation of such proceeds and the timing thereof is at the discretion of Ball's management.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as global coordinators and joint book-running managers of the offering of the Notes.

Ball is making the offer under a shelf registration statement previously declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering of the Notes is being made solely by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement, a copy of which may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146, e-mail: CorporatePDM@broadridge.com, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn.: Prospectus Group, 1 Columbus Circle, New York, New York, 10019, email: prospectus-CPDB@db.com, telephone: (800)-503-4611 or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, phone: 1-866-471-2526.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. No offer, solicitation or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 24,300 people worldwide and reported 2021 net sales of $13.8 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and they should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. Ball undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in Ball's Form 10-K, which are available on Ball's website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) Ball's packaging segments include product capacity, supply, and demand constraints and fluctuations and changes in consumption patterns; availability/cost of raw materials, equipment, and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; unfavorable mandatory deposit or packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or loss of a major customer or supplier; inability to pass through increased costs; war, political instability and sanctions, including relating to the situation in Russia and Ukraine and its impact on Ball's supply chain and its ability to operate in Europe, the Middle East and Africa regions generally; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions, including business restrictions and shelter-in-place orders in any country or jurisdiction affecting goods produced by Ball or in its supply chain, including imported raw materials; b) Ball's aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) Ball as a whole include those listed above plus: the extent to which sustainability-related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management, succession, and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor; regulatory actions or issues including those related to tax, environmental, social and governance reporting, competition, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. Federal Drug Administration and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in Ball's containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; the ability to manage cyber threats; litigation; strikes; disease; pandemic; labor cost changes; inflation; rates of return on assets of Ball's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies, including policies, orders, and actions related to COVID-19; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting Ball's debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, and their effects on Ball's operating results and business generally.

Ball Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ball Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ball Corporation