Identified as a top technology leader, bartaco receives the Hospitality Technology MURTEC Breakthrough Award

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At last week's MURTEC Executive Summit, hosted by Hospitality Technology, Scott Lawton, Co-Founder and CEO of bartaco , accepted the 2022 MURTEC Breakthrough Award on behalf of the bartaco brand.

The MURTEC Breakthrough Award honors restaurant companies that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in operational and guest-facing technologies.

At bartaco, a popular taco chain serving upscale street food, customers use QR codes to place orders. This contactless ordering technology was developed by OneDine and is being used in all locations. This "on-demand hospitality" model enhances the guests' visit and allows employees to focus on the guest experience, creating memorable brand affinity. The OneDine technology, in conjunction with the passion and dedication of the bartaco team, was to thank in the receipt of this award.

"This is an incredible honor for our brand and team," says Scott Lawton, Co-Founder and CEO at bartaco. "We have been able to leverage technology to create an even more human experience. The partnership with OneDine has allowed us to craft this technology to perfectly fit the brand and our values. Since we have launched with the 'On-Demand Hospitality' initiative, OneDine has felt like a part of the bartaco team."

"We couldn't be more excited for our partners at bartaco," says Rom Krupp, Founder and CEO at OneDine. "The bartaco experience embodies our mission is at OneDine – true guest control of their visit. We are honored that this mission and its embodiment at bartaco was recognized by Hospitality Technology at their MURTEC Executive Summit."

The "On-Demand Hospitality" model allows guests to sit at a table, scan a QR code, and immediately begin ordering. At the end of the meal, guests can pay their check using their phone. This business model has resulted in higher employee retention, satisfaction, increased revenues, and decreased costs.

About bartaco: bartaco is inspired by the beach culture of Brazil, Uruguay and southern California, offering upscale street food with a coastal vibe. For more information on bartaco, visit https://bartaco.com/

About OneDine®: OneDine® is the most comprehensive digital dining and commerce solution for ordering, secure payment, and guest intelligence. OneDine is proudly developed in Plano, Texas by innovators with decades of experience in the hospitality industry. To learn more, visit www.onedine.com

