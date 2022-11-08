Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.0 billion as of October 31, 2022, an increase of $773 million from assets under management at September 30, 2022. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.5 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $570 million and distributions of $172 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 9/30/2022 Flows Appreciation Distributions 10/31/2022 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $17,974 ($165) $371 $ - $18,180 Japan Subadvisory 7,915 95 274 (73) 8,211 Subadvisory excluding Japan 4,978 131 140 - 5,249 Total Institutional Accounts 30,867 61 785 (73) 31,640 Open-end Funds 37,346 (635) 565 (48) 37,228 Closed-end Funds 10,985 4 165 (51) 11,103 Total AUM $79,198 ($570) $1,515 ($172) $79,971

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.