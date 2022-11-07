ABF Freight to Host Dayton-Area Hiring Event

ArcBest LTL carrier offering hiring bonuses for full-time road drivers

FORT SMITH, Ark., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, will host a one-day hiring event in Dayton on November 12, seeking full-time road drivers. The company is offering signing bonuses of $10,000, available on the first day of employment.

"This is a great time to join the ABF team in Dayton or one of our 240 service centers throughout North America," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "Our people are at the heart of our success, and our values-driven culture has created an environment where people can grow and thrive. Working at ABF means you are part of a hard-working team that keeps supply chains moving. And here in Dayton, as well as throughout our company, you can anticipate high levels of job satisfaction."

On November 12, ABF will host interested candidates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its service center, located at 8051 Center Point 70 Boulevard, Dayton, OH, 45424. No appointment is necessary. Driver candidates should be at least 21 years old.

At the event, candidates can expect:

Assistance with job applications

Interviews with ABF recruiters

Potential job offers made that day

ABF Freight is one of the nation's largest and most trusted less-than-truckload carriers, operating in both short- and long-haul markets across North America. ABF employs more than 10,000 people across 240 locations, and over 35 percent of ABF drivers have been employed with the company for more than 10 years.

Full-time ABF drivers and dock workers receive Teamster Union Scale wages, 100 percent company-paid health insurance for employees and their families, personal days, sick leave and paid holidays, and they are covered by a pension plan at no expense to the employee.

For additional information about this hiring event, visit https://joinabf.com/hiring-event, or to view current job openings across the country visit jobs.abf.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

