A Year in Travel 2022 by eDreams ODIGEO

LONDON , Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eDreams ODIGEO , one of the world's largest online travel companies and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe, launches its 'Year in Travel' report today, providing an overview of the past year, insight into the year ahead and predictions for 2023. In the USA, the group's brand is eDreams .

eDreams ODIGEO 2022 bookings & search data reveals:

TOP DESTINATIONS 2022:

American travelers' top destinations in 2022 were all domestic: Las Vegas, Orlando and Denver were the most popular destinations for Americans this year (as in 2021), followed by Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Miami & Los Angeles.

In 2022, 72% of eDreams ODIGEO's American customers travelled within the USA as opposed to 28% journeying to the rest of the world. Among the nationalities that visited the USA during this year, the French top the list, followed by Germans and Spanish visitors.

TOP SEARCHES 2022:

American travellers searched mainly for domestic travel destinations, with Las Vegas, New York and Orlando topping the list, followed by London, Los Angeles, Miami and Paris.

TOP GROWTH DESTINATIONS:

eDreams ODIGEO's data further reveals that the top 3 growth destinations for Americans in 2022 compared to the previous year were Canada, primarily Vancouver (+1092% bookings), Toronto (+574% bookings), and Montréal (+303% bookings). It is important to bear in mind that these growth figures are atypical in that they reflect a return to travel following the disruptions of previous years.

TRAVEL HABITS:

How long did Americans travel for in 2022?

In 2022, 48% of eDreams ODIGEO American customers chose to travel for short breaks of between 2-4 days.

Trip duration Percentage of American travelers 2 days 11 % 3 - 4 days 37 % 5 - 6 days 17 % 7 - 13 days 22 % 14 - 20 days 6 % +21 days 7 %

During the pandemic, travellers began to replace long-term planning with last-minute action and this habit has remained, with the majority of US travellers (47%) choosing to book within a two week window of departure - followed by 19% booking 16 - 30 days and 31 – 60 days before departure and 15% booking more than 60 days before departure.

2023 PREDICTIONS:

European countries are popular for travel next year, with three European countries in the top 2023 booked destinations (Paris, Barcelona & Madrid) and six in the top searched destinations for 2023 (London, Paris, Rome, Frankfurt, Barcelona & Lisbon).

Top booked destinations for 2023 (American travelers) Top searched destinations for 2023 (American travelers) Las Vegas London Orlando Paris Paris Cancun Cancun Tokyo Los Angeles Rome San Francisco Orlando Barcelona Honolulu Madrid Frankfurt New York City Barcelona Fort Lauderdale Lisbon



Dana Dunne, CEO of eDreams ODIGEO, comments: "The data speaks for itself, consumers are embracing the opportunity to travel whenever they can. Our bookings data shows short breaks are currently the most prominent, revealing that consumers are looking to squeeze in holidays wherever possible, with almost a third of trips lasting for just three-four days. This trend could also be representative of more flexible work patterns, enabling travellers to bring their laptops with them and work abroad whilst enjoying a long weekend in a new, exciting environment.

"This is reflected in the most booked destinations, with a range of European destinations such as Budapest, Copenhagen and Malta pushing some of the more traditional European holiday destinations out of the top ten.

"Our findings also reveal that travellers have been spontaneous with their bookings, with nearly half (45%) taking place just 15 days before departure, or less. This underpins consumers' desire to seize the day after being restricted on their travel plans for so long.

"The jam-packed sporting calendar coupled with the coronation next year is the perfect recipe for further growth to key European destinations in 2023, such as London and Paris. As people look to put the pandemic in their rear-view mirror, we expect the travel resurgence to continue in 2023."

Website showing full report data here .

Methodology

*Global and market specific eDreams ODIGEO booking and search statistics from the report "A Year in Travel", containing statistics from over 690 airlines worldwide, for trips booked 1 January - 31st October and which refer to trips from 1 January to 31 December 2022, as well as bookings made for 2023. Comparisons have been made with the same dates in 2021.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is one of the world's largest online travel companies and one of the largest e- commerce businesses in Europe. The business is the largest player worldwide in flight revenues, excluding China, and the largest in Europe. Under its four leading online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it serves more than 17 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with over 690 airlines and +2.1 million hotels. The business conceptualised Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has attracted 3.5 million members since launching in 2017.

