DCS Joins Makai in Joint Venture

DCS Corporation to Mentor Makai LLC through Pele Solutions Joint Venture

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Makai LLC and DCS Corporation announced the formation of Pele Solutions, a U.S. Small Business Administration-approved 8(a) Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture. Through this partnership, DCS will mentor and assist Makai in further developing its capabilities and advancing its role in the national security sector.

Pele Solutions brings together the complementary capabilities of partner companies Makai LLC and DCS Corporation. (PRNewswire)

"The mentorship gained through this program will greatly expand Makai's technical capabilities and optimize our corporate infrastructure," commented Makai President and CEO Stephanie Malia Hutch. "DCS has been a great partner, and we are excited about the opportunity to grow and increase contributions to our dual missions of supporting national security and the Native Hawaiian community."

Makai and DCS share a common drive to provide exceptional services to the Department of Defense and other customers. Pele Solutions, which takes its name from the Hawaiian goddess of fire and volcanos, brings together the complementary capabilities of the partner companies in software development, systems engineering, and technology integration.

"Makai, like DCS, is dedicated to delivering exceptional technical expertise to its customers," stated Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "As this joint venture launches, we at DCS are committed to supporting Makai in its pursuit of excellence today and beyond."

ABOUT MAKAI

Makai, a Native Hawaiian 8(a) consulting and engineering company, specializes in software and systems engineering, network modernization, and information technology and integrated systems for command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR). A subsidiary of the Kekoa Foundation, a Native Hawaiian Owned nonprofit organization, Makai provides services and support to DoD customers and industry partners. For more information, please visit: https://www.makaidefense.com

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

