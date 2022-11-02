Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Ellettsville, Indiana

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Indiana

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Ellettsville, Indiana, located on Cypress Lane near Starbucks. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning, late evening and Saturday appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/Ellettsville.

"When it comes to treating aches, pains and injuries, movement is medicine," said Elysia Tieman, PT, DPT, COMT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Ellettsville. "As physical therapists, we have the ability to teach skills that patients can carry with them for a lifetime, so they can move and feel better. I'm excited to make an impact on the Ellettsville community by helping patients get back to doing the activities they love, pain free."

Pain and injuries are never planned, and Athletico is expanding access to treatment by offering virtual appointments from the convenience of your own home. In addition to in-clinic treatment at Ellettsville, patients also have the option to have their condition assessed and treated virtually by a licensed physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

Services available at Athletico Ellettsville include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Headache rehabilitation – Our headache specialists provide treatment for headaches that fall into the cervicogenic and migraine categories. Physical therapy can decrease and/or resolve the intensity and frequency of headache symptoms, as well as improve your function, mobility and quality of life. – Our headache specialists provide treatment for headaches that fall into the cervicogenic and migraine categories. Physical therapy can decrease and/or resolve the intensity and frequency of headache symptoms, as well as improve your function, mobility and quality of life.

Dry needling – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues. – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues.

Hip rehabilitation – Whether you have pain or tightness in your hips or need rehabilitation before or after a hip surgery, our specialists can provide safe and effective treatment to keep you moving. – Whether you have pain or tightness in your hips or need rehabilitation before or after a hip surgery, our specialists can provide safe and effective treatment to keep you moving.

Additionally, Athletico Ellettsville:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico – Ellettsville

4264 N. Cypress Lane, Ste. 103

Bloomington, IN 47404

Phone: 812-727-7720

www.athletico.com/Ellettsville

EllettsvilleIN@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With its recent acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, the company has nearly 8,000 employees across more than 900 locations throughout 25 states and the District of Columbia. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

Media Contact:

Dana Andreoli

Athletico Physical Therapy

dana.andreoli@athletico.com

630-259-5156

