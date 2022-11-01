Talroo Expands Access to Bilingual Essential Workers with New Spanish Language Translation Feature On Its Proprietary Job Board Jobs2Careers.com

Talroo, the #1 Programmatic Talent Network in the U.S. network powering more than 1 billion job searches monthly, now offers its customers the ability to reach an expanded network of diverse job seekers with its Spanish language translation feature for all jobs on Jobs2Careers.com.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Hispanic community continues to grow, with the U.S. second only to Mexico for its Spanish-speaking population, more companies and organizations are making recruiting and hiring of bilingual employees a top priority. Talroo, the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of essential workers, today announced it now offers Spanish language translation for all jobs on its proprietary job board site Jobs2Careers.com to better meet this increasing demand.

"Talroo continues to be the best platform to reach the most diverse job candidates and we're thrilled to now offer our users Spanish job translations," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "Employers need to be in front of the right candidate at the right time, especially as we quickly head into Q4 seasonal holiday hiring. Our new feature is just one example of how Talroo consistently excels at adapting its solutions to meet the needs of HR and recruiting managers seeking access to new talent audiences. Talroo is uniquely positioned to provide companies with expanded access to job candidates ready to fill high-volume, high-turnover positions in retail, hospitality, customer service, healthcare, transportation or logistics, and more. This is crucial for many companies who need to stay competitive by attracting and recruiting Spanish speakers."

Talroo's suite of comprehensive recruitment tools allows companies to easily build a Spanish speaking talent pipeline. More than 75% of Hispanics report using job search sites, while 2021 figures from the U.S. Department of Labor shows Hispanic workers in the labor force stood at approximately 29 million in 2020 and are projected to reach 35.9 million in 2030. This group will account for 78% of net new workers between 2020 and 2030. Most are younger digital natives and in the prime age working group of 25 to 54 years old with a median age of 38.5. Talroo's ability to benefit companies seeking to reach Hispanic essential workers with its data-driven job and hiring event advertising platform is unparalleled.

No matter the industry, from Fortune 500 to Fortune 50, Talroo's suite of recruitment tools has helped companies gain visibility for their job advertising, optimize campaigns, and reach the right quality candidates to build their essential workforces at scale. Talroo's profile-driven programmatic advertising is different and innovative.

Talroo uniquely enables its customers to hire employees faster by producing significantly better search results for job seekers, resulting in higher quality applicant matches for the employer. This is in contrast to other "traditional" programmatic platforms that simply place available jobs onto multiple sites, while allocating budget and controlling bids for those sites without controlling the job matching, and are dependent on other sources to provide quality candidates. Talroo will continue to innovate and provide solutions to help essential workers and employers connect.

Talroo is a data-driven job and hiring event advertising platform that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to build their essential workforce. Through AI, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies, as well as the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list, for six consecutive years. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

